Cincinnati Bengals sign former QB as Joe Burrow’s calf injury lingers

Joe Burrow initially injured his calf back in training camp. Surprisingly, the Cincinnati Bengals made it back in time for their season opener, but the Pro Bowl quarterback hasn’t been the same ever since.

Now Burrow has reaggravated the injured calf, leading to questions about the Bengals QB’s playing status for Monday’s Super Bowl LVI matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. For no, Burrow is listed as questionable on the Week 3 NFL injury report, but even his teammates don’t believe Burrow will be in action this week.

Here are Ja’Marr Chase’s comments after Friday’s practice.

Ja’Marr’s not breaking any news, but he doesn’t think Burrow is playing, nor does he think Burrow’s cart ride with Mike Brown was a good sign. pic.twitter.com/dO2n7Tab2l — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 22, 2023

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success – Get FREE Insights From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Fantasy Winners

While Burrow has yet to be ruled out, the Bengals have made several decisions that point to his absence from the starting lineup on Monday. The first of which involved promoting QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. But now the Bengals are looking at other options to add to the roster.

On Saturday the Bengals worked out at least two quarterbacks, including one familiar face in Cincinnati. According to Kelsey Conway, former Bengals QB A.J. McCarron and former Ravens QB Trace McSorley both went through a workout with Cincinnati. McCarron, 33, most recently spent time in the XFL this season. He began his NFL career with the Bengals, spending three years in Cincinnati after becoming a fifth-round pick back in 2014.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals did sign McCarron to their practice squad, which could be a signal that Burrow’s calf injury is worse than the team is willing to admit just yet. The Bengals also have Jake Browning on the roster as the backup QB.

Related: See how Joe Burrow’s calf injury has impacted his QB ranking this season