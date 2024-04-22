Ruling, potential discipline on Philadelphia Eagles’ tampering allegations reportedly imminent

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles made NFL news early this offseason for signing All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley in free agency. Over a month later, recent NFL rumors suggest the Eagles could pay an added price for that signing following a tampering allegation.

Both the Eagles and Atlanta Falcons fell under NFL investigation in March following allegations of illegal tampering with unsigned free agents. Under legal rules, teams are not allowed to have direct contact with unsigned players before free agency opens.

However, Philadelphia came under scrutiny shortly after it signed Barkley and made him one of the highest-paid NFL players. After Barkley signed with Philadelphia, his former Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin implied to reporters that Barkley was in contact with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman during the “legal tampering” period.

“For him now to come back and be able to play within the state, in Philadelphia, he said that was one of the first things that Howie said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him was not only the Philadelphia Eagles and that but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan base as well.” Penn State HC James Franklin on Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s sales pitch to Saquon Barkley (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Barkley denied Franklin’s claim, saying that his former coach ‘misinterpreted’ what he was told. As the Egles’ running back explained, the sales pitch was made for him to play in Philadelphia tied through allegiances to Penn State came by his agent and not Roseman.

Saquon Barkley contract: 3 years, $37.75 million with $26 million guaranteed

The Eagles also denied violating NFL tampering rules, but league officials launched an investigation in March. After more than a month of looking into the matter, it appears a resolution is imminent.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Monday that the investigation into alleged tampering charges against the Eagles for their involvement in recruiting Barkley could conclude as early as this week.

Sources inside the league told Schefter that discipline would likely involve draft picks, although, punishment for Philadelphia won’t be nearly as severe as the discipline for Atlanta.

The scale of discipline will likely come down to the league’s findings. In terms of precedent, the Miami Dolphins forfeited a first-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 after the NFL found three occasions of tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton from 2019 to 2022.

Discipline for the Eagles likely won’t be that severe, given the allegations stem to one player over a shorter period. However, the punishment could be in line with the Kansas City Chiefs being stripped of their 2016 third-round selection and a sixth-round pick in 2017 for tampering with Jeremy Maclin in 2015. The NFL also fined the franchise $250,000 for the violation, with general manager John Dorsey ($25,000) and head coach Andy Reid ($75,000) also being fined.