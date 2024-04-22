Atlanta Falcons reportedly could face ‘severe’ discipline this week for NFL tampering violation

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons were determined to come out of this offseason with a quarterback upgrade at any cost, resulting in landing Kirk Cousins and making him one of the highest-paid NFL players. However, the process of signing Cousins could be just as costly to the franchise.

The Falcons signed Cousins at the start of the legal tampering period in NFL free agency, which is the same time when teams signed many of the top free agents. However, it’s what Cousins said at his introductory press conference that led to an NFL investigation.

Speaking with Atlanta’s reporters for the first time back in March, Cousins personally thank the team’s head athletic trainer and the head of public relations. It was an admission that, despite NFL rules against teams being in direct contact with unsigned players before the start of free agency, Cousins was in contact with multiple team employees.

Even with Cousins rehabbing from a torn Achilles and his need to be on the same page with the Falcons’ medical staff and trainers, NFL rules clearly state teams aren’t allowed to have direct contact with employees. Allegations of it are investigated, but Cousins’ admission made it a clearer case.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL investigation into alleged tampering charges against the Falcons for their involvement and contact with Cousins could reach a conclusion as early as this week. While the inquiry is still ongoing officially, NFL sources told Schefter that discipline will likely involve draft picks.

The Philadelphia Eagles are also being investigated for alleged illegal contact with running back Saquon Barkley before his signing, but there seems to be less evidence for the league to work from in that inquiry. As a result, the Falcons are expected to receive ‘more severe’ discipline from the NFL.

There is a precedent for NFL tampering penalties. When the league found the Miami Dolphins illegally tampered through contact with Tom Brady and Sean Payton three times from 2019 to 2022, the NFL stripped the Dolphins of their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. In addition, Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million and suspended by the NFL from Aug. 2 through Oct. 17.

Prior to that, the Kansas City Chiefs were stripped of a 2016 third-round pick and a 2017 third-round selection for illegally tampering with Jeremy Maclin in 2015. Furthermore, the team was fined $250,000 while Andy Reid ($75,000) and then-general manager John Dorsey ($25,000) were also fined.