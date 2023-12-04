Philadelphia Eagles sign former All-Pro Shaq Leonard: 3 more veterans they could add before playoffs

On Monday the Philadelphia Eagles bolstered their defense for the stretch run by signing former All-Pro and Indianapolis Colts star Shaq Leonard.

After winning five straight, the Eagles entered their massive Week 13 clash against the San Francisco 49ers with a huge amount of confidence. However, after four quarters, they found out that they were not the best team in the NFC right now via a 42-19 drubbing by the NFC West leaders.

The crushing loss sent a clear message to the Philadelphia front office. While they are a top team in the conference, they are still a couple of pieces away from winning the franchise’s second Super Bowl title. In an attempt to seal up some of the holes in the depth chart created from injuries, the Eagles made a notable signing to start the week.

NFL Media league insider Ian Rapoport was one of the first to report that the Eagles had come to terms on a contract with Shaq Leonard for the rest of the season. The three-time Pro Bowler was cut by the Colts a couple of weeks ago and had received immediate interest from the Eagles and rivals the Dallas Cowboys.

If he can return to his All-Pro form of two years ago, he could be a major late-season addition to the team. With that in mind, let’s look at three other signings the Philadelphia Eagles could make to bolster the roster for the final few weeks of the season and playoffs.

3 players the Philadelphia Eagles could add before the NFL playoffs

Zach Ertz

It was reported last week that the organization is interested in a reunion with team great Zach Ertz. The veteran tight end requested his release from the Arizona Cardinals last week and would be a nice addition for Philly down the stretch. Especially since starting tight end, Dallas Goedert has missed several games due to a forearm injury.

Giovani Bernard

Starting running back D’Andre Swift went down with an “undisclosed injury” late in their loss to the 49ers. If he needs to miss games or is far from 100% for the postseason, the team could use some depth at the position. The pickings are fairly slim, however, if someone like Bengals veteran Giovani Bernard were interested in returning to the league he might be a solid option.

The 32-year-old was a nice dual threat at his best and would be a solid weapon for Jalen Hurts over the final weeks of the season and could prove to be an impact player in the playoffs.

Marcus Peters

In this current era of the NFL, you can never have enough competent players in the secondary. A couple of weeks ago, the Raiders cut ties with three-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters over issues with his effort. While that is problematic, being on his best behavior and a contributor to a serious title contender would go a long way to fixing his reputation, as well as give Philly a motivated former star.