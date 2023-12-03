Philadelphia Eagles reportedly looking at adding the top 2 players left in free agency before Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly not only interested in signing Shaquille Leonard, but they are also looking at adding fellowing aging star Zach Ertz.

In Week 12, the Eagles suffered a major setback when linebacker Zach Cunningham was knocked out of their eventual victory over the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury. His absence, for however long it will be, will have a major negative impact on the defense since he is one of their leaders in tackles this season.

Considering the clear need they now have, it wasn’t surprising when it was revealed earlier this week that the organization had serious interest in signing recently released former All-Pro Shaq Leonard following his surprising release by the Indianapolis Colts.

Philadelphia Eagles looking at reunion with team great Zach Ertz

However, it seems he is not the only recently released former star that Philadelphia is taking a look at as an addition to the roster for Week 14. After close to three seasons in Arizona, veteran tight end Zach Ertz was granted a release from the Cardinals this week.

Ertz was traded from Philadelphia to Arizona in 2021, and according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles are now interested in a reunion with the three-time Pro Bowler. Schefter claims that the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens are also interested in adding the 33-year-old.

Ertz is second all-time in receptions in Eagles history and is also top 10 in yards and touchdowns after his first nine years in the league with the franchise.

Current starting tight end Dallas Goedert has missed the team’s last two games and was not expected to suit up for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend.