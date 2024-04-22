Philadelphia Eagles looking to trade up in NFL Draft: A look at 4 potential targets

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

General manager Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles are always among the most proactive teams when it comes to dealing during the NFL Draft.

We’re not expecting this to change with the 2024 iteration of the event set to get going here in a few days. Philadelphia boasts the 22nd pick in the first round and is reportedly calling other teams about a potential trade up.

“Per sources, he already has been calling around, gauging what a trade up might look like to be prepared for what has become a near-annual tradition,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Philadelphia Eagles draft plans.

There are a few likely target areas, including offensive tackle and cornerback. Remember, Philadelphia started last season with a 10-1 record before falling off the cliff. It has needs to fill on both side of the ball if the team wants to compete with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, among others, in the NFC moving forward.

Philadelphia Eagles trade targets during the 2024 NFL Draft

In addition to the 22nd pick, Philadelphia boasts two second-round selections (50th and 53rd) in the coming draft. One of those could potentially be used to entice a team in a trade-up scenario. Here’s a look at four potential targets should Roseman and Co. trade up.

Quinyon Mitchell, cornerback, Toledo: Darius Slay and James Bradberry are not getting any younger. They don’t have long-term futures in Philadelphia. Acquiring a player to headline this position moving forward makes a ton of sense. Mitchell has been ascending draft boards recently and would make sense as a trade-up target.

Troy Fautaunu, offensive tackle, Washington: We have Fautaunu going to the New Orleans Saints at 14 in our most-recent NFL mock draft. He has positional flexibility, meaning the former Washington star can play both tackle and guard positions. He could also be a Day 1 starter for the Eagles.

Terrion Arnold, cornerback, Alabama: Arnold might be more pro-ready than Mitchell. That could play a role in Philadelphia’s thought process moving forward. The 6-foot cornerback played 25 games (all starts) against elite-level SEC competition for the Crimson Tide over the past two seasons.

