Philadelphia 76ers open to dealing Tobias Harris as trade talks intensify soon

The Philadelphia 76ers have seen some struggles in the early parts of the 2022-’23 season and that was brought forth, even more, when it was announced that James Harden would miss around one month due to an injury.

In his place, Tyrese Maxey has blossomed into a young star as he averages 22.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc in 14 games.

However, there have been some struggles from one notable 76ers player in particular and according to a recent report, the organization is open to moving him as the date for offseason signings to be eligible for trades comes soon.

Philadelphia 76ers have included Tobias Harris in trade talks as the league-wide talks increase

The 76ers are set to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in a big matchup between two powerhouse teams. However, most of the talk for both organizations has been due to the trade market.

The Bucks are considered the “most likely” landing spot for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, as stated in a recent report by Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. It would be a solid move for the second-best team in the Eastern Conference right now.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have included forward Tobias Harris in trade talks as December 15 represents the day when players signed in the offseason can be involved in trades, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Harris is averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field and 39.7% from the three-point line. Statistically, it has been Harris’ worst season across the board since 2015.

Charania did not mention any potential suitors for Harris in the report; however, it did say that he has been regarded as a model teammate and leader for the organization for his new role in the lineup.

The 30-year-old forward has a cap hit of $37.63 million as he is scheduled to be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023-’24 season. This means he has one more year under contract after this season.

Stay tuned for any more reports on the Philadelphia and Harris situation as the deadline for offseason additions to be moved is under a month away.