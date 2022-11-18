Milwaukee Bucks reported as ‘most likely’ trade destination for Jae Crowder

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks currently sit as the second-best team in the Eastern Conference with an 11-3 record; however, there has been much trade speculation surrounding the organization in recent days.

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder has been one name linked to the team and this only grew when it was reported that Phoenix was close to finalizing a three-team trade prior to its last game against the Golden State Warriors.

Nothing has officially happened since that report came out. However, recent information suggests that Milwaukee is sitting pretty with Crowder as a trade is likely coming sooner rather than later.

Milwaukee Bucks labeled as ‘most likely’ to trade for Jae Crowder, evaluating trade options

The Bucks have been mentioned alongside other teams, such as the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, in the race to acquire Crowder from Phoenix. But, it sounds like Milwaukee might have separated itself from the pack.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Bucks are being labeled by people around league circles as the “most likely” team to land Crowder in a deal. Perhaps, this could explain why it is possibly a three-team trade.

The Suns are looking to move Crowder while the Bucks have been shopping guard Grayson Allen around the league. Phoenix is currently without Cam Johnson as he will miss one to two months after surgery removed part of the meniscus in his right knee.

Therefore, the organization should be looking to find a replacement for Johnson and even Crowder as he was expected to return this season. Allen would not be able to fill the holes left by both players.

However, Allen’s contract lines up well with Crowder’s contract so if the Suns can find another player that is roughly around the same price that fits their team, a three-team deal is worthwhile.

Phoenix currently sits as the second-best team in the Western Conference with a 9-5 record so it is smart to not trade Crowder for the sake of removing him from the team. The organization needs to find a quality player in return that fits the rotation.

That player is publicly unknown at this point but it will be interesting to see how it develops. Stay tuned for the latest coverage on the Bucks’ pursuit of Crowder.