Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing big three-team trade involving Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns’ relationship with Jae Crowder is likely over as the organization continues to look for a trade resolution. This has only picked up more steam over the last 24 hours.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Suns appeared close to finalizing a three-team trade that would send Crowder to an unidentified organization before Phoenix’s last game against the Golden State Warriors.

There have been no other updates since this report so it is still unknown who might be receiving the 32-year-old forward. Crowder averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last season with Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns nearing multi-team trade that would end the Jae Crowder saga

As stated above, Crowder is likely to be on the move soon with a three-team trade likely still in the works. It is currently unknown who might acquire the forward as he awaits his new organization.

A few teams that have been linked to Crowder include the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat. Out of those three teams, the Heat would likely welcome his service the most as they sit with a 7-8 record.

The Bucks have been rumored to be shopping guard Grayson Allen for a defensive-minded player and Crowder would certainly bring some more energy and defense to an already stellar Bucks team.

Perhaps, Phoenix and Milwaukee could center a trade around Crowder and Allen while including a third team to meet any other necessities for either team within the deal. If so, it could be a good deal for both sides.

The 32-year-old forward has a $10.83 million cap hit and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-’23 season. Therefore, there might not be a tremendous amount of value to begin with for Phoenix.

If not Milwaukee, the Hawks have been another team linked to Crowder over the past month. They would also be a nice fit that could give value in return for the forward, such as Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Finally, the Heat would mark a return to the team where Crowder started in the 2020 NBA Finals. A deal involving Duncan Robinson for Crowder and Torrey Craig would make sense for both squads.

Either way, the Suns need to move Crowder and it sounds like they are getting close to a solution that may involve multiple teams.