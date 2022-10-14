3 trade scenarios for Phoenix Suns and the digruntled Jae Crowder

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are entering the 2022-23 NBA season with a chip on their shoulders. For this campaign, the Suns aren’t heavy favorites to reach the finals out of the Western Conference. With other teams looking to improve their roster, the Suns seem to be falling behind.

Recent drama revealed to the public may lead to a disaster season for the team. From ownership problems to player-coach chemistry, the Suns are in for a bumpy ride this season.

One of the issues they must confront is getting rid of Jae Crowder. He was a key piece to the team’s success during his two-year run as his defense is what separated the Suns from the rest of the NBA. With the team promoting Cameron Johnson to the starting lineup, Crowder doesn’t have the same importance anymore.

Related: NBA games today – Watch times for the final days of NBA preseason

Before the team’s training camp, he revealed that he wouldn’t participate in any team activity and developed a new story that the franchise is currently dealing with.

With the expectation that he will be shipped off soon, here are three trade scenarios that the Phoenix Suns could explore in the coming weeks

Phoenix Suns trade for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

For the Suns’ 2022-23 season, two things are clear. Number one, they need leadership on the bench. Number two, a new face could improve the team morale.

One of those things will be dealt with by trading for Jordan Clarkson. With the Suns deciding to start Cam Johnson over Crowder, their bench scoring took a hit. I, for one, am not a big fan of Johnson being in the starting lineup. But it was a coaching decision, and fans can’t do anything about it.

With Clarkson, the Suns won’t have to look for a new player to step up and take over the sixth-man duties. He can also fit into the team’s offensive system. The Suns’ front office could also throw Torrey Craig in the mix to make the trade proposal much easier for the team.

Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert could make sense for the Suns

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

If the Suns are leaning toward being an offensive-minded team, trading for Caris LeVert makes a ton of sense. The question is, will the Cleveland Cavaliers be willing to accept Crowder?

The Cavs seem to be a contending team after trading for Donovan Mitchell. LeVert isn’t the best option for the Suns right now. However, it’s what’s available based on their current situation. A package with Crowder and Landry Shamet should be enough for the Cavs to give up LeVert. In reality, however, the Cavs would win in this scenario.

LeVert isn’t a player that would give the team 20 points a game. But his production as an all-around player could be handy by the time the postseason arrives. Sadly, it would take a toll on the team’s three-point shooting.

Suns swap Jae Crowder for Kings Harrison Barnes

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Since Harrison Barnes left the Golden State Warriors, he hasn’t experienced any postseason action. Luckily for him, the Suns might be the team to help him experience winning again.

Over the span of six seasons, Barnes has been unnoticed by many due to being with losing franchises. A trade package that could send Crowder and Craig to the Sacramento Kings might be possible. The Suns would only get one player in return, but Barnes has enough championship experience to help the squad.

Barnes is also a talented scorer. Last season, he averaged 16. points while shooting over 47% from the field. He’s also a consistent 40% shooter from the perimeter. The addition of Harrison Barnes could breathe new life into the dying Suns.