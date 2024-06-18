Peacock Free Trial: What You Need To Know

Peacock comes packed with entertainment options. Stream your favorite NBC shows like Law & Order Special Victims Unit, Chicago Fire and much more. The platform also has exclusive content such as the new hit show Ted and extended episodes of The Office.

The bad news: there isn’t a quick and easy way to come by a Peacock free trial – you can’t just navigate to the Peacock website, sign up for one and go about the rest of your day. No, if you want free access to Peacock, NBCUniversal is going to make you work for it.

The good news: where there’s a will, there’s a way. You can get a trial to Peacock with subscriptions to other services that you may already use. Keep reading to learn how to save money on Peacock.

What can I watch with Peacock?

There’s a little bit of something for everyone on Peacock. From James Bond movies to “Love Island” to binge-worthy favorites like “Parks and Recreation,” Peacock is your streaming home for all things NBC and Universal. Never miss another “Sunday Night Football” game, re-watch “Oppenheimer” at home so you can pause it to pee, or set the kids up with “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” so they’ll leave you alone while you clean up the house – all thanks to your Peacock plan.

Peacock makes it easy to navigate its colossal content library. If you ever get tired of “Naruto” or need to quit your late-night “Mad Max” binge to find something more family-friendly, Peacock offers specific content hubs for NBC, Bravo, Telemundo, WWE, MSNBC, Hallmark, and REELZ.

How much does Peacock cost?

There are two billing cycles and plan tiers to choose from when selecting your Peacock plan. If you are more budget-focused, Peacock offers the Premium plan at $5.99 per month or, during the current limited offer, $19.99 per year – a huge savings compared to the normal price of $59.99 per year. If you’ve seen all the advertisements you can stomach in this lifetime, the Premium Plus (aka “Watch Ad-Free”) plan comes in at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Saving money on Peacock

There are several ways you can receive Peacock for free. If you’re a member of Instacart Plus, you can sign up for a free Peacock Premium subscription. This is the ad-supported plan, but it grants you access to live sports, replays of your favorite NBC shows and much more.

Here’s how to do it: After signing up for an Instacart Plus trial, navigate to the “Your Instacart Plus Membership” tab of the settings menu in the top left corner of your browser. On that screen, scroll down to find the “Unlock special offers” section – the top offer is for a free Peacock membership with your Instacart Plus subscription.

Another way to save on Peacock is if you have Xfinity internet service. If you have Gigabit or Gigabit Plus service, you receive Peacock Premium for free for two years. Meanwhile, if you’ve been with Xfinity for a while and are a Platinum or Diamond rewards member, you’ll be eligible for free Peacock service. Lastly, if you sign up for Comcast’s Now TV service, you also receive Peacock for free.

How does Peacock’s free trial compare to others?

While Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, their pricing is favorable compared to other platforms. With Peacock, you can stream over 80,000 titles for as low as $5.99 per month, compared to other services like Hulu or Disney Plus which start at $7.99 per month. While Peacock doesn’t offer a trial through its own site, Instacart Plus nets users included Peacock access and comes with a 14-day free trial.

How to subscribe to Peacock

Signing up for Peacock is just as easy as signing up for any streaming service. Plans range from $5.99 to $11.99 per month or between $19.99 and $119.99 per year, depending on promotions and ad options. Peacock offers a wide range of sports, entertainment, and news TV content alongside a stellar list of feature films and its own original streaming content.

How to cancel Peacock

To cancel Peacock, select your account icon in the top-right corner of your screen. In your “Plans & Payment” tab, you will be able to make changes to or cancel your plan. Luckily, there are no cancelation fees when you cancel your Peacock subscription.

FAQ

Is there a free trial for Peacock?

Yes, there is a free trial for Peacock, but you have to access it in a roundabout way. Peacock itself doesn’t offer a free trial, but Instacart Plus, which includes access to Peacock, offers a 14-day free trial.

Does Amazon Prime include Peacock?

No, Amazon Prime does not include Peacock. Amazon Prime and Peacock are two totally separate streaming services. However, users are completely capable of subscribing to both services if they decide that is what best suits their streaming needs.

Does Peacock have any discounts?

Peacock is currently offering its yearly, ad-supported plan for $19.99 per year rather than $59.99 per year. Outside of this limited-time offer, Peacock offers discounted plans for teachers, first responders, members of the military, and students.