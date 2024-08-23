Disney Plus Free Trial

Disney Plus, Disney’s streaming service, offers a huge variety of movies, TV shows, and documentaries for customers to stream — but if you’re looking for a free trial, you’ll be disappointed to find that there isn’t one. While Disney Plus has offered free trials in the past, the streamer doesn’t currently offer one. What it does offer is a number of great bundle deals to save you money on your subscription each month, but you won’t find a free trial here. A free trial is usually a good way to test out a streaming service before committing to subscribing, however, that cannot be done with Disney Plus. That being said, we’ve put together a guide on everything you need to know about subscribing to Disney Plus, as well as canceling if you decide the service is not for you.

What can I watch with Disney Plus?

On Disney Plus, you’ll find a wide variety of Disney shows and movies, as well as Marvel movies, Star Wars movies, Pixar flicks, and more. Nestled in the watch list on Disney Plus are classic animated Disney favorites like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King” and you’ll also find Disney Plus Originals like “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” and “The Mandalorian.”

The streaming service has created a number of original shows and movies to share alongside the award-winning content already available from well-known studios — and continues to release new titles across animation, unscripted, and live-action genres. In 2024, fans can expect “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” “Agatha All Along,” “Win or Lose,” and more.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

Disney Plus offers several different plans for customers to choose from, ranging from the basic singular plan to several bundles. Below are all of the plans you can choose from, along with their price points.

Disney Plus Basic: $7.99 per month

$7.99 per month Disney Plus Premium: $13.99 per month, $139.99 per year

$13.99 per month, $139.99 per year Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Disney Plus with Ads, Hulu with Ads): $9.99 per month

$9.99 per month Disney Bundle Duo Premium (Disney Plus No Ads, Hulu No Ads): $19.99 per month

$19.99 per month Disney Bundle Trio Basic (Disney Plus with Ads, Hulu with Ads, ESPN Plus with Ads): $14.99 per month

$14.99 per month Disney Bundle Trio Premium (Disney Plus No Ads, Hulu No Ads, ESPN Plus No Ads): $24.99 per month

$24.99 per month Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle (With Ads): $16.99 per month

$16.99 per month Disney+, Hulu, Max Bundle (No Ads): $29.99 per month

How does Disney Plus’s free trial compare to others?

Disney Plus does not currently offer a free trial through its own platform. And though you can get a free trial of Hulu, which comes bundled with Disney Plus, you can’t actually get a free trial with the Disney Bundle, so there’s still no free trial of Disney Plus.

Only a few on-demand streaming services offer free trials, including Paramount Plus and Apple TV+, which currently offer seven-day trials. Hulu also offers a free trial, though its trial is 30 days. Live TV streamers have more free trials available—DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV all offer free trials.

How to subscribe to Disney Plus

To subscribe to Disney Plus, go to the Disney Plus website to begin. There you’ll find all of the plans to choose from, which range from the singular Disney Plus plan to all the bundles. To start, you’ll enter your email address, and then follow the prompts for entering your information, including payment information. Plans range from $7.99 to $29.99 per month, depending on what you choose. The more you get in your plan per month, the higher your price.

If you’re on a budget, you can opt for the basic Disney Plus plan, which only includes one streaming service and also includes ads. Opting up to bundles, though, you can get Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus, or you can get Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max. (There is also a live TV option through Hulu if you’re looking for that as well.) With these plans, you’ll get full access to all of these streaming services for a discounted price than if you subscribed to them separately, which makes bundling your best bet.

How to cancel Disney Plus

It’s easy enough to cancel your Disney Plus subscription if you decide it’s not for you. Simply log into your account on your computer or phone, go to Account, then Subscription, and click on Cancel Subscription. Disney Plus will ask you for a reason for cancellation, but you don’t necessarily need to provide one.

FAQ

Is there a 30 day free trial for Disney Plus?

No, there is not a 30-day free trial for Disney Plus. Currently, there is no free trial available for Disney Plus.

Is Disney free for 7 days?

No, Disney is not free for seven days. Disney Plus does not offer a free trial, and there is no current way to get it for free.

Is Disney Plus free with Hulu?

Depending on which Hulu plan you choose, Disney Plus may be included. Some plans, including the Disney Bundle Duo and Disney Bundle Trio, include Disney Plus.