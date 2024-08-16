Best Streaming Free Trials: Watch Sports for Free in 2024

Your favorite team is getting the national spotlight, but you don’t have the right channel or app to tune in. Don’t abandon hope just yet. While some streaming providers are discontinuing free trials, others still offer you a chance to try before you buy.

We’ve found some of the best streaming free trials that are great for one sport, while others have a full channel lineup that gives you every major sport. Keep in mind that most streaming platforms track who’s signing up for a free trial. If you’ve had a free trial with a streaming service in the past, they may not grant you another one.

How we chose the best streaming free trials of 2024

We evaluated the most popular streaming services to see who is currently offering free trial opportunities. Then, we considered who might benefit most from each free trial based on channels available, types of channels, sports offered and length of the trial.

Top sports streaming service free trials

Best for lots of channels: Fubo

Benefits Drawbacks Hundreds of channels in some zip codes No TNT or TBS 10 simultaneous streams More expensive than some competitors Three plans to choose from

About Fubo

Fubo currently has a seven-day free trial across all three plans and boasts more channels in many zip codes than any competitor. The platform also has many regional sports networks (RSNs) and all local channels. For sports fans, taking advantage of the week-long trial means getting access to ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), NFL Network, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel and more.

Why is it the best?

Fubo lists channel counts up to 280 for some of its plans, so Fubo reigns supreme for its channel variety across sports, entertainment, news, and more. Also, Fubo offers a zip code check to see what local channels are available in your area to give you a more accurate view of what’s available. If you’re a TV lover who wants a cable replacement with a boatload of channel options, Fubo may be the best fit.

Best for regional sports: DIRECTV STREAM

Benefits Drawbacks More RSNs than competitors Expensive Four plans to choose from Base package lacks most sports networks Unlimited simultaneous streams

About DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM has a five-day free trial in 2024, and you don’t need a dish to get started. While the high-end plans on this platform get a little pricey, they also come with a ton of regional sports action and all the must-have sports networks. The top DIRECTV STREAM package offers at least 160 channels and includes the Sports Pack.

Why is it the best?

Simply put, DIRECTV STREAM has more than 30 RSNs, which is more than any streaming competitor. These include regional Bally Sports channels and Spectrum SportsNet. If you like to keep up with the hometown teams, you can’t do better.

Best for on-demand library: Hulu + Live TV

Benefits Drawbacks Live TV and huge on-demand library for one price No NBA TV Free ESPN Plus subscription Only one package to choose from NFL Network in regular lineup Limited RSNs

About Hulu + Live TV

Hulu has a three-day trial for its live TV offering this year. You just have one channel lineup option, but it’s filled with a lot of good sports content. You won’t see Bally Sports here, but you get NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, and CBS Sports Network. Plus, there’s a sports add-on that has NFL RedZone. This is all in addition to the free ESPN Plus subscription included in your membership and massive on-demand library.

Why is it the best?

The Hulu on-demand library is large and diverse. Not only can you find sports movies and documentaries, but it carries many primetime shows the day after they air live. Plus, Hulu has popular shows in syndication and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building.” Outside of Hulu’s content, you’ll get Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and live TV coverage all in one plan.

Best for baseball exclusives: Apple TV+

Benefits Drawbacks Exclusive MLB games every summer No DVR Lots of original programming No live channels Channel add-ons available Limited sports content

About Apple TV+

Apple has a seven-day free trial for all new users. If you get certain Apple devices, such as a new iPhone, you can get a three-month free trial. While most of Apple TV+’s content is on-demand movies and series, it also has a deal with MLB. In the summer months, there are two games each Friday night that air exclusively on Apple TV+. You can also watch free playback of these shows after the fact. Baseball aside, you will find a lot of originals on Apple TV+ with great production and big names, including “Presumed Innocent” with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Why is it the best?

Apple TV+ is best for baseball exclusives because you won’t find its Friday night games anywhere else. If you’re a die-hard MLB fan, getting your hands on this subscription is a must. The app also carries some MLB game highlights on demand.

Best for extreme sports: Philo

Benefits Drawbacks Really affordable No local channels Includes AMC Plus content Missing many major networks Extreme sports channels included Sports content is limited

About Philo

Philo isn’t always in the streaming conversation, but it’s a really affordable option with a seven-day free trial. You’ll have to forgo local channels with Philo. Still, there are more than 70 networks available, including BBC America and AMC. Your plan will also include all AMC Plus channels, which have series originals, Sundance TV content, and more. You can expand your channel lineup with extras like STARZ or MGM Plus package. You’ll find niche sports networks like Outside TV and Overtime, but you won’t get basics like ESPN or NFL Network – hence the cheap price tag.

Why is it the best?

This option is ideal for extreme sports lovers because it has beIN Sports Extra. This channel carries karate, auto racing, bare-knuckle boxing, and more. You’ll also find BMX racing and powerboat racing on the network.

FAQ

Does Netflix have a free trial in 2024?

No. Netflix does not offer a free trial in 2024. The company discontinued its free trials, but if you sign up for a monthly subscription, you can cancel at any time.

How can I get Hulu for free without paying?

You can get Hulu for free for a limited time, depending on the package option you choose. Hulu has a 30-day free trial, and Hulu + Live TV has a three-day free trial. After that, you’ll pay a monthly fee to continue to get the content you want on the platform.

What movie app has a 30-day free trial?

Hulu has a 30-day free trial in 2024 and has a wide variety of shows, movies, and original content for your entire household. If you upgrade to Hulu + Live TV, however, the trial is just three days long.