Peacock Channels List: Everything You’ll Get in 2024

Peacock is the streaming home to all your favorite NBC content, Bravo shows, new release movies, and much more. In addition to thousands of hours of on-demand TV, movies, and sports to stream, live sports and events, and current NBC and Bravo shows, the Peacock channels list also offers over 50 curated channels.
Peacock TV channels include NBC content like NBC News Now, NBC Sports, and SNL Vault, as well as more niche offerings like WWE Network, True Crime, and Sky News. Peacock plans come in two tiers: Premium, which gets you access to everything described here with ads, and Premium Plus, which gets you everything you get with Premium without ads (with a couple of exceptions). Premium Plus also includes the ability to download select content to watch it offline and to stream your local NBC channel live.
How much does Peacock cost?
Peacock’s Premium service starts at $7.99 per month, which is on par with similar services. For comparison, a Netflix account starts at $6.99 per month for a basic plan with ads, and Paramount Plus costs $7.99 per month. The Peacock Premium plan comes with over 50 always-on channels, and the cost won’t spike because of any add-ons since Peacock doesn’t offer any.
Peacock Premium Plus costs $13.99 per month and includes everything offered in Peacock Premium but without the ads. It also offers the ability to download certain content and allows you to stream your local NBC channel.
Peacock’s complete channels list
Peacock Premium offers more than 50 curated channels for you to browse and view at your leisure. Note that the only live 24/7 channel on Peacock is your local NBC channel, which you’ll get with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription. The channels listed below are always-on curated channels.
Peacock Premium
- Hallmark Channel
- NBC News Now
- NBC Sports
- Black Cinema
- Black-Led Comedy
- Black-Led Drama
- SNL Vault
- LOL! Network
- Watch This Week
- Law & Order
- One Chicago
- Dateline 24/7
- Snapped
- True Crime
- Race Against Crime
- American Greed
- Kiss Me Deadly
- The Office
- Sitcom Staples
- Comedy TV
- Classic TV Comedy
- Peacock REALITY
- Crisley
- BRAVO Real Housewives
- BRAVO Below Deck
- BRAVO Million Dollar Listing
- Bad Girls Club
- Great Finds
- Hells Kitchen
- New Movies From Theaters
- Hit Blockbuster Movies
- Comedy Movies
- Peacock Picks Family
- Rotten Tomatoes Movie Channel
- Out of this world
- Unsolved mysteries
- Witching Hour
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- Hallmark Drama
- Drama TV
- Classic TV Crime
- Peacock Latino
- Casa Cerrado
- T Al Día
- NFL Channel
- WWE Network
- Premier League
- Golf Pass
- Sky News
- NBC Philadelphia News
- NBC New York News
- NBC Chicago News
- NBC South Florida News
- NBC Boston News
- NBC Los Angeles News
- Today All Day
- CJ ENM PICKS
- Circle
- NBC Lx News
- This Old House
Peacock Premium Plus
All of the channels included in Premium, plus:
- Your Local NBC Channel
What add-ons are available to the Peacock channels list?
If you’re looking to add more to your Peacock channels list, you’re out of luck, as Peacock doesn’t offer any add-on channels.
The upside? There isn’t any content missing with your basic Peacock Premium subscription.
Peacock sports channels
Peacock is pretty solid for sports fans — the service offers a variety of sports content, both live and on-demand, to satisfy fans of every preference. One of NBC’s biggest claims to fame is “Sunday Night Football,” which is available to all Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers, with games simulcast on NBC. You’ll get the pregame show, “Football Night in America,” too.
Wrestling fans will find a comfortable home in the Peacock channels list since it offers WWE Network and WWE Premium Live Events as part of a Premium subscription. Catch “WrestleMania,” “Royal Rumble,” “Summer Slam,” and all your favorite WWE events.
Peacock also has a lot of Premier League soccer content on offer. Any games that air on either USA Network or CNBC will be available on Peacock the next day. Matches that air live on NBC are available to stream on Peacock for replay after the livestream ends.
Peacock offers so much more for sports fans, including live golf, Indy car racing, rugby, cycling, figure skating, and much more. Make sure you’re locked in for this years Olympic coverage as Peacock will be broadcasting lots of it.
Local channels on Peacock
If you’re looking for local live TV, the only Peacock local channel on offer is a livestream of your local NBC broadcast, and that comes with a Peacock Premium Plus plan for $13.99 per month. While local channels aren’t plentiful on the Peacock channels list, there are many other options to choose from.
Final Take: Is Peacock’s channels list worth it?
Peacock offers a lot of content at a competitive price. The Peacock channels list included in the basic Premium plan is comprehensive and can keep a single audience member (or the whole family) entertained for months. The local NBC livestream included with Premium Plus only adds to the value of a Peacock subscription. If you’re looking to maximize the amount of available content and minimize the cost of your plan, Peacock should be at the top of your list.
FAQ
What channels are included with Peacock?
The Peacock channels list offers more than 50 always-on channels with a wide variety of content. From NBC News Now to Premier League TV, D&D Live to Below Deck, there is a channel for all tastes.
What channels are on Peacock free?
Peacock discontinued its free plan. You’ll now need a paid Premium or Premium Plus plan to watch Peacock content.
Does Peacock have local channels?
Yes, Peacock offers local channels. A livestream of your local NBC channel is included with a Peacock Premium Plus plan.
