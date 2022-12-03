After controversial comments, Patrick Peterson insists he has no problem with Kyler Murray

If there’s anyone who has formed a strong opinion on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, it’s Patrick Peterson, who spent the first 10 years of his career in the desert. The final two of those seasons came with Murray as his teammate.

Only now, Peterson has taken his talent to a new franchise, playing for the Minnesota Vikings for each of the past two seasons. He also has a weekly podcast with former NFL corner Bryant McFadden, in which Peterson actually broke the news of which team he’d play for in 2022.

But that was months ago, and Peterson has recently made waves once again with some comments that originated on his “All Things Covered” podcast.

Earlier this week, McFadden and Peterson were discussing Arizona’s struggles, noting their belief that it was likely for head coach Kliff Kingsbury to end up as the scapegoat for the team’s issues, while also raising the question of whether it was fair for general manager Steve Keim to also retain his title. But that’s not what raised eyebrows among the Red Sea.

Instead, it was Peterson stating, “Murray doesn’t care about anyone (but himself).”

Naturally, Murray didn’t appreciate this and responded like many others do, via social media.

This isn’t true…you on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow… https://t.co/MFqbMKh3la — Kyler Murray (@K1) December 1, 2022

We’re not done with this drama yet, as Peterson has now had a chance to respond, and clarify his comments toward his former teammate.

Patrick Peterson brushes off ‘beef’ with Kyler Murray

The latest chapter in this tale brings us to Peterson’s latest conversation with ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

“What I meant by my comment was when you’re a franchise quarterback you have to carry yourself a certain way. So if you’re having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think feeds off to your teammates? Patrick Peterson adds context to his previous comments about Kyler Murray

As far as whether Peterson tried to personally reach out to Murray? He says he did attempt to text the Cardinals’ QB, but he never received a response. At this point, he’s not even sure if the phone number that was given to him is accurate and up to date.

But Peterson insists he doesn’t have any ill will toward Murray, even if he still has some criticism for the former No. 1 overall pick.

“That’s what I meant about Kyler. He cares about himself because he’s not putting the team first. When you make a bad throw, and you come off to the sideline, you’re dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don’t have any energy, no fire, that we can win this game, how can we? That’s what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler. I didn’t mean any disrespect, in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that can help him be a better football player in the long run.”

To recap, Peterson may have made the controversial comments on his podcast, but the eight-time Pro Bowl corner stands by his claims and apparently did attempt to reach out to Murray. But who knows if the QB actually received any texts before the incident occurred.

If there is a next time these two opponents face off, we’ll be paying close attention to their on-field actions toward one another, as it at least spices up their next matchup, if nothing else.

