Kyler Murray absolutely blasted by former teammate Patrick Peterson

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism during what has been a disastrous 2022 season for the former No. 1 pick.

Murray signed a massive contract extension this past offseason. Initially, there were clauses put into the contract that seemed to paint the signal caller in a bad light.

Since then, controversy has surrounded Murray and embattled Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury at nearly every turn.

We’re now hearing from former teammate Patrick Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings, who provided some damning analysis of the young quarterback during his most-recent “All Things Covered” podcast.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said.

It’s not necessarily a good thing that a quarterback is seen as selfish by a former teammate. Peterson suited up with Murray during the quarterback’s first two seasons in the NFL back in 2019 and 2020. He knows a thing or two about what’s happening behind the scenes.

Patrick Peterson’s comments about Kyler Murray are concerning

How bad has it been for Arizona recently? The team finds itself at 4-8 on the season and completely out of the NFC Playoff race.

Murray has got into it with both head coach Kliff Kingsbury and star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during games throughout the season. Meanwhile, reports suggest that there’s a major rift between the head coach and “franchise” quarterback. In fact, said relationship was recently described as “tense.”

That report came immediately prior to Arizona’s late-game meltdown in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. After said game, Murray opted to throw Kingsbury and the Cardinals’ coaching staff under the bus.

“Schematically, we’re kinda f**ked,” Murray told reporters after the game. As for the quarterback’s performance, it has not been what Arizona expected after it signed him to a five-year, $230.5 million extension ahead of the 2022 season.

Kyler Murray stats (2022): 66% completion, 2,359 passing yards, 415 rushing yards, 17 total TD, nine turnovers

Murray is leading the NFL’s 17th-ranked scoring offense through 12 weeks. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have lost 12 of 17 dating back to the latter stages of the 2021 campaign.

Now that Murray is being seen as selfish by a highly-respected former teammate, criticism of the quarterback is unlikely to die down any time soon. It’s that simple.