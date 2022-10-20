Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray screams expletives at head coach Kliff Kingsbury

Frustration was seemingly boiling over for quarterback Kyler Murray and his Arizona Cardinals in the first half of their “Thursday Night Football” game against the New Orleans Saints.

With Arizona down 14-6 in the second quarter, Murray could be seen screaming at embattled head coach Kliff Kingsbury. We’ll let you read his lips rather than provide NSFW content here at Sportsnaut.

Kyler Murray going after Kliff Kingsbury… pic.twitter.com/wcExWxGHbR — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) October 21, 2022

Okay, we give in. For those who can’t read lips, here’s what Murray said to his head coach. “Calm the f**k down. Calm the f**k down.”

This interaction came as Arizona used its third timeout of the first half. The very next play saw Arizona score a touchdown before succeeding on a two-point conversion to tie the game. Less than a minute later, Arizona took a 20-14 lead on a Marco Wilson pick-six of Saints quarterback Andy Dalton. It then took a two score lead after Dalton threw another pick-six.

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are in must-win mode

It was just a few days ago that Arizona fell to 2-4 on the season after an ugly loss to the division-rival Seattle Seahawks. Dating back to Week 13 of the 2021 season, the Cardinals are a mere 4-8. It’s led to widespread speculation about Kingsbury’s future in the desert. It has also led to criticism over the lucrative extension Murray received during the offseason.

Kyler Murray contract: 5 years, $230 million w/ $103.3 million fully guaranteed

Heading into Thursday’s game, the 25-year-old Murray had thrown just six touchdowns against four interceptions while losing a fumble in six games.

At the very least, it seems that Murray and the Cardinals could be back on track thanks to Dalton’s turnover issues Thursday evening. Then again, we’re wondering if a second-half meltdown could be in the cards. Time will tell on that front.