All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson returns to Minnesota Vikings on one-year deal

After 10 seasons in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals, it appears eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson enjoyed spending 2021 with the Minnesota Vikings, and no, it wasn’t because of Mike Zimmer’s ability to get a few extra years out of aging cornerbacks.

Peterson headed into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal in 2020. Yet, the three-time All Pro corner was steadfast all along in his desire to play yet another season in purple and gold after becoming a star with the LSU Tigers.

Wanting to build the intrigue and announce which team he’d suit up for in 2022 on his “All Things Covered” podcast, Peterson finally ended the suspense. Peterson is returning to the Minnesota Vikings for another season, where he’ll resume his role as the team’s top cornerback.

What Patrick Peterson’s return means for Minnesota Vikings in 2022

Retaining Patrick Peterson in Minnesota is a huge signing. It may seem wild to some, but even at the age of 31, P2 was still an effective player across 13 starts in 2021, where he allowed the lowest completion rate of his career since Pro Football Reference started charting the stat in 2018.

Arguably the top remaining need for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to address was finding another starting cornerback to play opposite of Cameron Dantzler to go along with likely new nickel back Chandon Sullivan.

While Peterson may not have ever been worried or confused about where he wanted to play in 2022, plenty of Vikings fans were concerned they’d have to enter the draft practically desperate for a top corner to be on the board at pick No. 12. Now, they can enter the player selection process with an ideal approach, which is to take the best player available.

