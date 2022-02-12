Minnesota Vikings mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

The Minnesota Vikings are entering the offseason under a new regime with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah taking over as general manager and Kevin O’Connell as the team’s head coach. With the previous regime let go after failing to reach the standards the Wilf ownership group set for the organization, the new blood will attempt to right the ship.

Fixing the defense will undoubtedly be a high priority on the offseason to-do list, yet with new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell coming on staff, they will need to find players that fit his desired system, which could signal a switch to a 3-4 alignment, but that’s premature.

With pressing needs to address at offensive guard, center, defensive line, linebacker, and cornerback, the Vikings front office will have their challenges. That’s if they aren’t looking to make a change at quarterback.

Hoping to contend immediately, it also wouldn’t surprise anyone if they made a big move to add to the team’s current core by packaging some combination of the draft picks they currently own in the upcoming NFL Draft, which can be found below.

2022 Minnesota Vikings draft picks

1st round : 12th overall

: 12th overall 2nd round: 46th overall

46th overall 3rd round: 77th overall

77th overall 4th round: Traded to New York Jets (Chris Herndon)

Traded to New York Jets (Chris Herndon) 5th round: 155th overall

155th overall 6th round: 182nd overall

182nd overall 6th round: 190th overall

190th overall 6th round: 207th overall

207th overall 7th round: 230th overall

Let’s dive into our 2022 Minnesota Vikings mock draft, where they currently have eight selections. Future updates will include a scenario where they trade up, with the idea of adding a blue-chip prospect to a talented core in an effort to compete right away.

Minnesota Vikings mock draft: Rebuilding the defense

Like most years, the Vikings could look toward several different position groups with their first pick. Some would dream of selecting the top quarterback available, but with a capable QB already on board with Kirk Cousins, that seems unlikely. Instead, the team may look to prioritize fixing a defense that ranked 24th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed.

1st round, 12th overall: Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Although we made the case against selecting a quarterback, if Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis are still on the board, they could be too talented to pass up. Yet, it depends on how the front office views the prospects, they already appear to like Cousins, so it’s more likely for them to go defense. Unless Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum is still available. As odd as it would be to select another first-round center just three years after selecting Garrett Bradbury, he just hasn’t held up in pass pro.

Then it came down to pass rusher, linebacker or finding a long-term No. 1 cornerback. We went CB.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at 6-foot-3, is the prototypical lengthy corner prospect with excellent coverage skills. He holds his own in press-man coverage without needing any help over the top and is just as strong in zone coverage. Gardner’s athleticism and ball skills make him one of the best boundary corners in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

In college, Gardner was highly effective at preventing defenders from making plays. In fact, the 21-year-old corner never even allowed a touchdown at Cincinnati. He is a lockdown corner in the truest sense, which makes him a great fit in any defense.

Related: See who the Minnesota Vikings select 12th overall in our 2022 NFL Mock Draft

2nd round, 46th overall: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Whether the Vikes switch to a 3-4 base unit or stick with the 4-3 alignment they have run for decades, they need to address the linebacker position, especially if pending free agent Anthony Barr is not retained.

Selecting Brandon Smith could be an ideal pairing next to Eric Kendricks. Hailing from “linebacker U”, Smith is estimated to possess 4.4 speed, but like Barr, has been a bit inconsistent where he’s prone to missing tackles. At his best, Smith has shown the ability to play with physicality, while being an effective blitzer. Yet his speed allows him to maintain pace with running backs in coverage. It’s just about him gaining experience and becoming more refined.

3rd round, 77th overall: Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

As the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom, Alec has an NFL pedigree, with his dad also being an offensive lineman. While he may not be the first-round prospect his brother was, Alec has a high football IQ and rarely find himself in the wrong position. Though I’d be lying if we represented him as the perfect center prospect. Ideally there would be a center prospect who can help push the pile while remaining stout at the point of attack, unlike Bradbury. Still, adding to the position can help light a fire under Bradbury next season. Lindstrom isn’t the strongest, but he does play with tenacity.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2022 – Davante Adams, Chris Godwin top loaded WR class

Addressing Minnesota Vikings needs in 2022

5th round, 155th overall: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State 6th round, 182nd overall : Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

: Smoke Monday, S, Auburn 6th round, 190th overall: Tariq Woolen, CB/S, UTSA

Tariq Woolen, CB/S, UTSA 6th round, 207th overall: Christian Watson, WR, NDSU

Christian Watson, WR, NDSU 7th round, 230th overall: Blaise Andries, OT/G, Minnesota

Who do you want to see the Minnesota Vikings draft? Let us know below with your comments and feedback.