Orlando Magic draft preview: 5 NBA Draft targets, including Anthony Black

The Orlando Magic showed some nice development signs in 2022-2023, and if they hold on to their picks in the NBA Draft, they’ll be looking to use their two selections in the first round to find players to help them take more steps forward next season and beyond.

While the Orlando Magic’s 34-48 record was near the bottom of this year’s NBA standings, they performed better than the other teams in the lottery. In year two for head coach Jamahl Mosley, the team had notable growth as they won 12 more games compared to 2021-2022, and were led by Rookie of the Year award winner Paolo Banchero.

What also makes this team stand out from others at the top of this year’s NBA Draft is the fact that they scored many wins over playoff teams this season, including the Warriors, Clippers, Knicks, and three victories against the Celtics.

Heading into June’s draft, there is a real reason to believe that Orlando Magic’s young core of Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr. has real upside and the team is a player or two away from being a playoff team next season. Maybe they can find those additions in this year’s NBA Draft with their three selections.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at when the Orlando Magic will be on the clock and the players they could target in June.

Orlando Magic picks in 2023 NBA Draft

Here are the Orlando Magic’s draft picks for the annual event in Chicago on June 22.

1st round, 6th pick

1st round, 11th pick (via Chicago)

2nd round, 36th pick

Orlando Magic targets in NBA Draft 2023

Ausar Thompson, Guard, Overtime Elite

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Like his brother Amen, Ausar Thompson is a bit of a project with monumental upside. Both are fantastic athletes and have shown the ability to be Swiss army knife-type players during their time in the G-League. While the Magic need more shooting in the backcourt and from their swingmen, Thompson won’t bring that right away.

However, since they already have two strong options in Banchero and Wagner on the roster, Orlando can be a little riskier with one of their two first-rounders and gamble on potential. And if Thompson can continue to develop his offensive skills, his upside is huge.

Anthony Black, Guard, Arkansas

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic could certainly use more offensive punch from their guards, but they also need a long-term answer fit to be their floor general. While Markelle Fultz had a nice bounce-back season, finding a talented point guard should be a priority in June. That is why Anthony Black could be a good fit.

Black has the defense and passing skills that should allow him to be an impact player immediately at the next level. While he can’t be relied on as a key scorer in his rookie season, he still has the talent to make his teammates better and that may be even better than any scoring boost he could offer.

Gradey Dick, Guard/Forward, Kansas

Credit: USA Today Network

If the Orlando Magic want to find a gifted shooter to place around Banchero and Wagner, there may be no better option than Kansas star Gradey Dick. A player with a good chance of being available when the team is on the board for the second time at 11.

Dick would offer the Magic the spacing they need, he has good ball handling and puts in the effort on defense. If he is still available at 11, he’s a perfect fit for Orlando.

Nick Smith Jr., Guard, Arkansas

Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

If the Magic want to wait on going after a point guard, Black’s teammate Nick Smith Jr. would be a very good option. When he came to Arkansas he was viewed as one of the very best high school players in the country. However, injuries severely hampered his production in freshman year.

However, what makes him different than his Razorbacks teammate is he is a player that can fill it up and is a natural scorer. While he isn’t a traditional floor general, he is very much in the mold of the modern scoring point guard.

James Nnaji, Center, Nigeria

Wendell Carter Jr. is a rock-solid talent at center and still has an upside to tap into. However, if the Orlando Magic want to add depth and bolster their future, they could take a flier on Nigerian big man James Nnaji.

At this point, he is only 18 years old and a major project, but the second round is for these kinds of high potential, low immediate impact talents. While he won’t be a player that can do big things right away, he already has an NBA-ready body and doesn’t need to be coached up to maximum effort on defense. Those are two great starting points.

His rim protection is a plus on day one, and as it takes several years to develop his outside game offensively he is already highly efficient around the basketball and can finish the plays he should at the rim.

2023 Orlando Magic mock draft