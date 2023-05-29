Detroit Pistons draft preview: 3 NBA Draft targets, including Ausar Thompson

The 2023 Detroit Pistons draft sets up the organization with picks No. 5 and No. 31, barring a trade. After finishing with the fewest wins in the NBA, the Pistons would have been destined to have the first overall pick, but the draft lottery saw Detroit slip to the fifth selection instead.

Obviously, the Pistons have needs to address, and the fifth pick will bring in another high-upside player to a roster already brimming with potential. But we also can’t act like the Pistons aren’t already expected to take a big leap next season with Cade Cunningham set to return after playing just 12 games last year.

The Pistons have plenty of options, whether it’s trying to pawn off their top pick for a player who helps them win now or by finding another prospect with starter potential. Our Detroit Pistons 2023 draft preview focuses on finding ideal fits for the existing roster, led by Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

2023 Detroit Pistons draft picks

Here are the Pistons’ draft choices for June 22’s NBA player selection event set to take place in Chicago.

1st round, 5th pick

2nd round, 31st pick

Detroit Pistons draft targets in 2023 NBA Draft

Jarace Walker, forward, Houston

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Even if we only got to see Cunningham and Ivey together for 12 games, the two positions we know the Pistons have shored up are point guard and shooting guard. They’ll likely also ignore center, with Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, and James Wiseman all set to see minutes next season.

We expect the Pistons to target forwards instead, either three or a four. At 6-foot-8, Houston’s Jarace Walker profiles as a power forward in the NBA. Walker is a bully in the paint on both ends of the floor and helped the Cougars make a National Championship appearance.

Jarace Walker stats (2022-23): 11.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.3 BPG, 1 SPG, 46% FG, 34% 3PT

Walker has shown he can be a plus defender, bringing rim protection while also having great hands capable of coming away with a few extra possessions. Offensively, Walker does have some shooting ability from outside but does most of his damage in the paint, and above the rim. His tenacity on the glass will also stick out during the evaluation process and would be a strong fit at No. 5 for Detroit.

Ausar Thompson, forward, Overtime Elite

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

If the Pistons prefer finding a small forward who has sky-high potential, Ausar Thompson could be the target. Measuring in at 6-foot-7 with a reported 40+ inch vertical, Thompson is one of the most athletic players in the draft class.

He’s raw offensively, but Thompson, who boasts a 6-foot-10 wingspan has elite defensive upside and some have even called him the best on-ball defender in the prospect pool. Thompson will need to continue developing his jump shot but he shouldn’t have much difficulty driving the lane where his explosiveness could make him a special player in the NBA.

Cam Whitmore, forward, Villanova

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Lastly, if the Pistons want a prospect who can be a major contributor in the scoring column, Whitmore may be their top target. Like Thompson, Whitmore has a lot of bounce, stands 6-foot-7, and is a small forward.

Whitmore displayed his impressive skillset at Villanova where his in-game dunking ability routinely earned him a spot on the highlight reel. Boasting a quick first step and plenty of pure strength to overwhelm his opponent, Whitmore should continue to thrive when attacking the rim.

Like many other prospects, Whitmore still needs to continue adding to his offensive arsenal while becoming a more consistent shooter. He may not be a lockdown defender but with a bit more coaching, Whitmore could round into a complete player who fits the Pistons’ future perfectly.

