Odell Beckham Jr. says he’d give Los Angeles Rams a discount to re-sign this offseason

What a turn of events. After Week 8 earlier this season, Odell Beckham Jr.’s star had nearly disappeared. Once considered a bonafide superstar wide receiver, he was averaging just 38.7 receiving yards per game and had yet to score a touchdown. The drama between his dad, him, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns was just enough to get him fired essentially.

Teams weren’t interested in trading for OBJ and he got his wish, which was a release from the Browns. While he took the weekend to decide, Beckham had several suitors vying for his services as a free agent.

After some consideration, OBJ joined the Los Angeles Rams. Learning an entirely new system, paired with a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford, Beckham didn’t take long to get acclimated with his new team, racking up 81 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, besting anything he did in Cleveland for his first six games of the year.

He’s scored a touchdown in six of his 10 games with the Rams, helping them reach Super Bowl LVI, where Beckham is expected to have a featured role opposite of Cooper Kupp.

Happy in his new role, Odell Beckham Jr. wants to remain with Rams

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no surprise that after experiencing such lows with the Browns after previously reaching the top of his game with the New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. is thrilled to be back having success with the Rams. It helps that he knows his role, as the No. 2 option in the offense behind Cooper Kupp, yet Beckham doesn’t seem to care. As long as he’s getting some opportunities while the team is winning, OBJ is all smiles.

He appeared invigorated by his career revival of sorts and even would be willing to sacrifice some dollar bills to continue enjoying the LA sunshine.

I asked Odell Beckham Jr. about his future beyond Sunday and if he’d sacrifice salary to stick with the Rams. The answer was a quick “yeah, of course!” with a smile.



“This place, it feels good in my heart. It feels like a home.” — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) February 11, 2022

With Beckham Jr. set to hit unrestricted free agency, now that he’s shown he’s capable of taking over a game again, he figures to be a top free agent target for several teams looking to add a spark to their offense.

One issue with re-signing with the Rams is their cap space. Currently projected to be roughly $5 million over the cap, the Rams will have to shed some salaries this offseason to keep most of their stars on hand as they hope to ensure players such as Von Miller and OBJ stick around for another season, no matter what happens in Super Bowl LVI.

While OBJ suggests money is not an issue, what happens when he sees a team offering him nearly twice as much as the Rams can, while still providing an opportunity to win, paired with a Pro Bowl QB?

It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Beckham changes his mind once he sees and hears the Brinks truck beeping as it backs up. But first things first, winning his first Super Bowl.