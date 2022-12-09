3 transfer portal QB options Notre Dame Fighting Irish should explore

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish dealt with their share of problems at the quarterback position in 2022. With Drew Pyne leaving the program and Tyler Buchner recovering from injury, head coach Marcus Freeman and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees must add to the quarterback room before the 2023 season.

Buchner, a 247 Sports’ four-star recruit in 2021, offers some enticing potential as a starting quarterback. However, the 6-foot-2 signal caller will enter next season with only 85 pass attempts in his first two seasons.

Fortunately, the transfer portal offers options. The Fighting Irish need an experience signal-caller and there are already a few intriguing names available. There are also reasons to believe even more will look for opportunities elsewhere, opening the door for Notre Dame to find the right fit for its program.

Keeping that in mind, let’s examine three quarterbacks the Notre Dame Fighting Irish could target in the transfer portal this offseaosn.

Devin Leary, NC State Wolfpack

NC State Wolfpack star Devin Leary is already in the transfer portal, exploring his options as his former school prepares to go in another direction. Because Leary is a graduate transfer, being admitted into Notre Dame becomes easier

Leary looked like one of the best college football quarterbacks in 2021. He posted a stellar 35-5 TD-INT ratio with a 157.0 QB rating, leading NC State to a 9-3 record behind a 65.7% completion rate. However, injuries have proven to be a problem.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB stats (2022): 148.1 QB rating, 22-8 TD-INT, 63.2% completion, 7.9 yards per attempt, 2,399 passing yards

The 6-foot-1 passer missed the majority of the 2020 season with a broken fibula. In a disappointing 2022 campaign – 55.3E ESPN QBR, 61.1% completion rate and 6.6 ypa – he required surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. The shoulder injury likely played a part in his production dip and the recovery process might limit him until the summer.

However, Leary’s track record of on-field success makes him a strong candidate for Notre Dame. It would also provide him with an opportunity to play on the bigger stage, showcasing himself to NFL teams. Behind a strong offensive line with Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas and Tobias Merriweather as potential weapons, this could be a comfortable fit for Leary.

Hudson Card, Texas Longhorns

Things never quite worked out at Texas for Hudson Card, but the former four-star quarterback is already generating plenty of interest in the transfer portal. He only saw limited playing time in the Longhorns’ offense, but the looks he did show leave little doubt he can be a starting quarterback for a Power 5 contender.

Hudson Card stats (career): 148.1 QB rating, 11-2 TD-INT, 65.5% completion rate, 7.9 yards per attempt on 194 pass attempts

He moves well for his position, offering above-average athleticism that would allow Notre Dame to get more creative with its offense. Card grew more comfortable throwing on the move and that ability to roll out of the pocket would add another element to the Fighting Irish’s aerial attack.

Freeman and Rees could offer a shot to compete for the starting job, a position battle that Card would likely win. Playing on a national stage, he would raise the floor for Notre Dame’s offense and that could be the difference between eight wins and 10 in 2023.

Michael Pratt, Tulane Green Wave

Closing out the list of quarterback targets for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is a player not currently in the transfer portal. While Michael Pratt remains on Tulane’s roster right now, the amount of attention he is already receiving could convince him to seek a better opportunity than his current situation.

Pratt earned second-team All-AAC honors after a phenomenal 2022 season. The 6-foot-2 passer posted a 25-5 TD-INT ratio this fall with. a 66.0 ESPN QBR and a 159.7 quarterback rating. Most impressively, Pratt seemed to save his best stuff for the big games.

In a 45-28 AAC Championship Game victory over Central Florida, Pratt posted a 92.5 ESPN QBR with 394 passing yards, 48 rushing yards and five total touchdowns. It came just weeks after he scored four touchdowns against this same UCF defense.

Pratt’s dual-threat ability would add a nice element to the Fighting Irish’s game plan. While the Fighting Irish receiving corps is a weak point of its offense, Pratt has demonstrated he can raise the talent around him. If he enters the transfer portal, expect Notre Dame to make a run at him.