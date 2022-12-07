College football transfer portal tracker: DJ Uiagalelei and latest names making decisions

The 2022-23 college football transfer portal now includes some absolutely huge names. It is led by Clemson quarterback and former five-star recruit DJ Uiagalelei. Texas signal caller Hudson Card also joins Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne in the portal.

In an article that will be updated throughout this process, we check in on the biggest names on the college football transfer portal, where they might be headed and what it means. But before we do that, let’s provide some context. We also have a table at the bottom tracking where the biggest names have landed.

Why the college football transfer portal has becomes so big

New regulations were adopted back in 2021 that enabled Division 1 football players to transfer to another school without sitting out a year. Prior to that, transferring was limted to athletes who had some major issues with their programs. Graduate transfers were the only ones able to avoid missing a year. Without having to sit out, this has become an avenue many big-name individuals pursue.

There’s also these whole name imagine and likeness (NIL) deals in which athletes can now get paid for endorsements. In reality, this has led to “amateur” athletes making financial decisions. That is to say, leaving small markets for large markets. USC quarterback and current Heisman candidate Caleb Williams transferring from Oklahoma last year was a prime example of this.

When is the college football transfer portal window?

Winter window: 45-day window that starts the day after the College Football Playoff Championship selections are made.

Spring window: A spring window that starts May 1 and comes to a conclusion May 15.

College football transfer portal: Players who have already made decision

Cade McNamara, quarterback

A four-star recruit in the class of 2019, McNamara chose Michigan over offers from the likes of Georgia, Alabama and USC after initially decommitting from Notre Dame. He was Michigan’s co-starter in 2021, completing 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions before being beat out by J.J. McCarthy.

McNamara now joins a Hawkeyes team that saw both Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla sruggle big time for a program that posted a 7-5 regular-season record. He should be QB1 for Iowa in 2023.

Phil Jurkovec, quarterback

From Boston College to Pittsburgh

A member of Notre Dame in 2018 and 2019, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College back in 2020. He was a part-time starter for the Eagles over the past three seasons, throwing 35 touchdowns against 17 interceptions.

At 6-foot-5, Jurkovec was originally a four-star recruit of the Irish back in 2018. He’ll now head to a Pittsburgh team that has Kedon Slovis currently in the college football transfer portal and should start for the Panthers in 2023.

Big names in the college football transfer portal

DJ Uiagalelei, quarterback, Clemson

DJ Uiagalelei stats (2022): 62% completion, 2,521 passing yards, 545 rushing yards, 29 total TD, 7 INT

A former five-star recruit, Uiagalelei never really lived up to the expectations that came with replacing program legend Trevor Lawrence. Though, he did have a much better junior season than what we saw in 2021.

It remains to be seen where Uiagalelei will land on the college football transfer portal. Among the options are UCLA, Notre Dame and Oregon. Of those three, the Irish are among the most-attractive destinations with Drew Pyne (more on him below) transferring out.

Hudson Card, quarterback, Texas

Card battled Quinn Ewers for the Longhorns’ starting job during the preseason, but ultimately lost out. A four-star recruit back in 2020, Card was the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback of that class. he’s seen limited action in three seasons with Texas, throwng 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions. There’s certainly going to be a nice amount of interest in him on the transfer portal.

Drew Pyne, quarterback, Notre Dame

Pyne took over for starter Tyler Buchner after he suffered a season-ending injury two games in. All the 5-foot-11 sophomore did was lead the Irish to a 5-1 record against ranked teams while tallying 24 total touchdowns compared to six interceptions. Pyne opted to hit the portal with Buchner returning in 2023 and Notre Dame looking at said portal itself for a potential transfer. It was a surprising decision.

Kedon Slovis, quarterback, Pittsburgh

Slovis will now play for his third college team after USC originally made the 6-foot-3 signal caller a three-star recruit in 2019. He didn’t fair well with the Panthers in 2022, throwing just 10 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. Now that Pittsburgh has landed transfer Phil Jurkovec, Slovis will be looking for a new home.

Nick Evers, quarterback, Oklahoma

Evers was the No. 9 quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, but sat behind Dillon Gabriel for the Sooners this season. The four-star recruit now wants an opportunity to earn a starting gig elswhere. He’s among the most-interesting names on the college football transfer portal.

J.T. Daniels, quartreback, West Virginia

Originally a five-star recruit of USC, Daniels was the 16th-ranked player in the class of 2018. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind for him. He played two seasons at USC before ultimately transferring to Georgia, but lost out to Heisman finalist Stetson Bennett for the starting job in 2021. Last season saw Daniels play for West Virginia, throwing 13 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions. It remains to be seen where he’ll land this time around. UCLA could make a lot of sense.

Devin Leary, quarterback, North Carolina State

This is one of the biggest surprises of the college football transfer portal. Leary spent the past five seasons with North Carolina State, compiling 62 touchdowns throughout his career. His 2022 season came to an end due to tearing his right pectoral muscle back in October. The signal caller should be good to go in time for the 2023 season.

Justin Williams-Thomas, running back, Tennessee

A four-star recruit in the class of 2022 out of Georgia, Williams-Thomas only appeared in three games with 11 rush attempts as a freshman for the surprising Volunteers. He originally received offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, Auburn, Michigan and USC after decommitting from West Virginia during the recruiting process.

Kobe Pace, running back, Clemson

Back in 2021, Pace was the Tigers’ second-leading rusher with 641 yards and six touchdowns at a clip of 6.2 yards per rush. He saw much less action as a junior in 2022, running the ball just 30 times. A three-star recruit in 2020, Pace received offers from Purdue, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina State and Georgia Tech out of high school.

Marquez Cooper, running back, Kent State

Cooper could very well be among the most-intriguing skill guys in the college football transfer portal. A mere three-star recruit back in 2020, he didn’t receive offers from any major program. The 5-foot-6, 184-pound back responded by playing stellar football for Kent State. That included putting up 2,700 total yards and 24 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He’ll now get calls from those major programs.

Carson Steele, running back, Ball State

Another running back who flew under the radar on a mid-major, Steele is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he ran the ball for 1,556 yards with 15 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per rush. As a freshman back in 2021, he also put up north of 1,000 total yards.

Kaleb Smith, wide receiver, Virginia Tech

Smith is yet another intriguing player to hit the portal. He put up a tremendous 2022 season with Virginia Tech, catching 37 passes for 674 yards. Originally a safety, moving to wide receiver did Smith pretty well and he’ll be one of the top targets at this position in the portal.

JoJo Earle, wide receiver, Alabama

Earle is one of several Alabama players to hit the college football transfer portal. A four-star recruit out of Texas back in 2021, he played primarily special teams with the Crimson Tide in two seasons — catching a mere 24 passes for 303 yards in the process. Earle decommitted from the LSU Tigers back in December of 2020 and had offers from some of the top programs in the nation, Georgia and Ohio State included.

Theo Wease, wide receiver, Oklahoma

A five-star recruit and the No. 1 player nationally back in 2019, Wease never really panned out in Norman. His best season came back in 2020 when the Texas native caught 37 passes for 530 yards. He then missed all but one game of the 2021 season to injury before returning to a limited role in 2022. Wease received offers from Auburn, Alabama, Penn State and USC coming out of high school. They should be among the programs interested in him in the college football transfer portal.

Traeshon Holden, wide receiver, Alabama

Yet another top recruit back in 2020, Holden actually saw a nice amount of reps for Alabama this past season (25 catches, 331 yards, 6 TD). That’s why it’s surprising he entered the portal. However, there’s going to be plenty of interest in the 6-foot-3 pass-catcher. He previously received offers from LSU, Tennessee, Ohio State and Florida State. The Buckeyes are a team to watch here.

Dorian Singer, wide receiver, Arizona

The most-productive receiver to hit the portal, Singer caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns for Arizona as a sopohmore in 2022. The 6-foot-1 Minnesota native was initially recruited as a safety before transitioning to receiver. Iowa State and Texas were among the programs to offer him out of high school.

Dominic Lovett, wide receiver, Missouri

Lovett’s slim 5-foot-10 frame impacted him some in the recruiting process. Despite this, he still landed as a four-star guy in 2021 with offers from Penn State, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and LSU. We’re fully expecting one of these power programs to land him after the receiver caught 56 passes for 846 yards as a sophomore in 2022.

College football transfer portal tracker