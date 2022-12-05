Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei enters transfer portal

Credit: USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal and will not play for the Tigers in the postseason.

Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 and 22 touchdowns in 2022, but spent most of his final game with the program on the sideline as freshman Cade Klubnik guided Clemson to a win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Saturday.

Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit who sat behind Trevor Lawrence before becoming the starter for the past two seasons, had been put on notice by head coach Dabo Swinney following the Tigers’ loss at Notre Dame.

“DJ, he’s a special person. He handles everything the right way,” Swinney said of the decision to change quarterbacks three possessions into Clemson’s 39-10 win over North Carolina. “He handles everything with class; he understood.”

Coming out of St. John Bosco High School in California, Uiagalelei was a five-star prospect and ranked No. 2 among quarterbacks in the 247Sports composite.

In 36 career games with the Tigers, Uiagalelei completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

No. 7 Clemson will face No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

