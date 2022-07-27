Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall lands NIL deal with Darlington Raceway

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has reached a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

McCall, a junior, is the first college athlete to partner with a NASCAR track.

“Grayson McCall is one of the finest quarterbacks in college football, so we are proud to partner with him as the first NASCAR owned track NIL athlete,” Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp said in a news release. “Grayson has had a dynamic collegiate career setting NCAA and school records and has lived his entire life in the Carolinas.

“His playing style exemplifies toughness and competitiveness, and he is the ideal athlete to help promote Darlington’s Too Tough To Tame brand.”

McCall is 20-2 as a starting quarterback. The two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year set an NCAA record for passing efficiency (207.6) last season and has 54 touchdowns against just six interceptions for the Chanticleers.

McCall, a native of Indian Trail, N.C., will participate on the track’s digital platforms as well as some marketing campaigns. He also will be promoting NASCAR and Darlington on his personal social-media accounts.

Coastal Carolina is located in Conway, S.C., approximately 65 miles away from Darlington.

“I love this town and this area. Coastal Carolina kind of made me into who I am,” McCall said. “I love this school and I love the people here in the region and with Darlington being right down the road and a huge part of the sports culture, partnering with them just makes sense.

“It just helps fulfill a legacy I want to leave here. Plus, going a couple hundred miles an hour is kind of my thing too.”

–Field Level Media