Published December 2, 2022

Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne tags out before bowl game, enters transfer portal

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) prepares to take the snap against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As Notre Dame finalizes a practice schedule for an upcoming bowl game, the Fighting Irish can add a new starting quarterback to their plans moving forward.

Starting QB Drew Pyne said in a Twitter post Friday that he’s out at Notre Dame, opting to enter the transfer portal where he’s sure to be a popular option.

“One of my proudest honors is to have been a student-athlete at the University of Notre Dame,” Pyne wrote. “I have been blessed to be among great coaches and teachers and play with teammates I consider brothers. Our bonds will be lifelong. Now, it’s time for me to take on a new challenge, and I will be entering the transfer portal. While I’m excited about what lies ahead, I want to thank the entire Notre Dame community for their support. I am forever grateful for the experience and memories.”

Pyne had 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions with an 8-2 record in 10 starts (11 games) in 2022. He has three years of eligibility remaining and had a number of high-profile offers before the Connecticut native chose to head to South Bend, Ind., over Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and Michigan.

A two-time HS state champion, Pyne replaced Tyler Buchner as Notre Dame’s starter in September after the Fighting Irish opened the season 0-2.

–Field Level Media

