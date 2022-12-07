Notre Dame standout TE Michael Mayer to enter draft

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer said Wednesday he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft, in which he’s projected to be a first-round draft pick.

He revealed his decision in an interview with ESPN and added he won’t play in the upcoming Gator Bowl.

Mayer spent three seasons at Notre Dame and leaves with three school career records for tight ends — yards (2,009), catches (180) and touchdowns (18). He set the season record for touchdowns by a tight end (nine) this year. He is third on Notre Dame’s all-time receptions list, regardless of position.

“I’ve really enjoyed my experience at Notre Dame,” Mayer told ESPN. “The first reason I picked Notre Dame was the NFL; it was on my mind a very, very long time. I saw a lot of good tight ends in the NFL from Notre Dame. That was one of the main reasons I went there.”

Mayer was a five-star recruit from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky, ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the Class of 2020 by the 247Sports composite.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Mayer had at least one reception in all 36 games he played at Notre Dame. This season, he had 67 catches and 809 yards.

When No. 21 Notre Dame (8-4) meets No. 19 South Carolina (8-4) in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30, the Irish also will be without starting quarterback Drew Pyne, who entered the transfer portal.

–Field Level Media