Week 15 NFL QB Rankings: Sam Darnold shines

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut's NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 14. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we maintain our quarterback rankings all year round. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 signal-callers perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game.

32. Drew Lock, New York Giants (Last week: 31)

As expected, three weeks later, and the New York Giants haven't gotten any better QB play than Daniel Jones provided. While Drew Lock found Malik Nabers for five receptions and 79 yards, he completed just 42.8% of his passes and averaged a measly 4.6 YPA. While he only connected on two plays of 20+ yards, Lock showed some impressive mobility, rushing five times for 59 yards. Yet, an interception and blocked kick prevented a win.

31. Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 30)

Aidan O'Connell got hurt again. But even if he didn't, the Raiders quarterback wasn't exactly playing well. O'Connell attempted just 19 passes but had only 104 passing yards for an average of 5.5 YPA. AOC also had an interception and lost fumble in another ugly effort.

30. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 32)

The former undrafted free agent led Dallas to their second consecutive win, but he still barely completed more than half of his passes (58.3%) for 195 yards and a touchdown. Had the Cowboys not been playing an incompetent Giants team, Dallas would have lost. For now, Rush bought himself at least another week in the starting lineup.

29. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: Trevor Lawrence ranked 24th)

The former first-round pick snuck out of Tennessee with a win, but he wasn't particularly impressive. Jones did complete 74.1% of his passes for 220 yards, but he also had two interceptions and zero touchdowns while Jacksonville put just ten points on the scoreboard. He's done nothing to become an NFL starter again in the near future.

28. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (LW: 29)

He may have only finished with a 50% completion rate for 109 yards, but Anthony Richardson came through when it mattered most. Richardson had two interceptions, but his second touchdown drive ended with a successful two-point conversion, sneaking the Colts away with a one-point victory. He needs to be more accurate, but the Colts won't complain about his clutch performance.

27. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (LW: 28)

Levis was back to being ineffective in a very winnable matchup against the Jaguars. Tennessee asked their QB to pass 32 times, but he mustered just 168 yards for a meager average of 5.3 yards per attempt. As you can imagine from the stat line, Levis struggled to connect on big plays, with the Titans' longest connection coming for 31 yards. While Levis did suffer an injury to his throwing shoulder just before halftime, this was a clear step back for the former second-year pro.

26. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (LW: 26)

Drake Maye appeared to have the Patriots in position for their fourth win of the season before some last-second heroics from Anthony Richardson. Maye was efficient, completing a career-best 80% of his passes for 238 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He also added 59 yards as a rusher in one of his best performances yet.

25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (LW: 27)

He may not have gotten the win, but considering his supporting cast and who he was playing, Bryce Young outperformed Jalen Hurts. The former No. 1 overall pick wasn't spectacular, but he's starting to look more and more like an NFL-caliber QB. Young finished with 191 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, but he looks much more poised in the pocket as his confidence continues to grow.

24. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 25)

So maybe it wasn't the offensive coordinator. Williams managed just 27 passing yards in the first half as Chicago led a lethargic offense. In fact, he lost more sack yards (30) than he had through the air. He wasn't much better in the second half, finishing with 134 yards while taking a total of seven sacks and losing a fumble. He did pass for two touchdowns, but that was mostly the result of being behind all game.

23. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 22)

Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota didn't go the way he dreamt of. Getting behind early, the Falcons QB racked up 344 yards against a defense he used to practice against. Yet, Cousins' day was ruined by throwing two interceptions. It didn't help that his much less expensive replacement had a better completion rate, more yards, and five touchdowns without turning the ball over.

22. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (LW: 20)

The Jameis Winston experience lives on. On Sunday, that meant completing just 58.5% of his passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Yet, in typical fashion, he also had some boneheaded decisions, two of which led to interceptions in a 13-point loss to Pittsburgh.

21. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 23)

Rodgers had the best game of his New York Jets career, racking up 339 yards, his most in three years. Yet, it still didn't lead to a Jets win, showing just how much more help the four-time MVP needs in New York. It won't mean anything to the Jets, but Rodgers' performance should help him garner interest this offseason, even at 41 years old.

20. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 21)

Once again, Geno Smith was excellent on Sunday, completing 24-of-30 passes for 233 yards and an average of 7.8 YPA. Smith didn't commit any turnovers, which helped the Seahawks lead an efficient attack that contributed to 30 points. Smith only had one touchdown, but with Zach Charbonnet soaking up the yards and touchdowns, the Seahawks QB didn't need to make risky throws near the end zone.

19. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (LW: 19)

Nearly 30% (28.6%) of Love's 206 passing yards came on one play, a beautiful 59-yard bomb to Christian Watson. Otherwise, the Packers QB couldn't get much going against the Lions, completing just 12-of-20 passes and finishing with just the one score. Still, he averaged 10.3 YPA, showing how potent Green Bay's offense can be when they're firing on all cylinders.

18. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 18)

Nix had the second-lowest completion rate of his young career, but his 18 completions were effective, going for 294 yards and a touchdown. Yet, Nix also threw two interceptions in a mixed effort. Had the Broncos not gotten two pick-6s of their own, Denver wouldn't have won this one.

17. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 17)

If not for a fourth-quarter touchdown strike to Dalton Schultz, C.J. Stroud's day would have been forgettable. Overall, Stroud turned in a respectable performance, completing 22-of-34 passes for 242 yards and the score, but the Texans should have been able to beat the Jaguars by much more than just three points. Still, a win's a win, and the Texans can't be disappointed with their QB after this one.

16. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 11)

Continuing to present problems for defenses, Kyler Murray delivered a mixed bag on Sunday. He had just one play that led to 20 or more yards. Even though he had two passing touchdowns, the real issue was throwing two interceptions in what was a crucial matchup against a divisional opponent. Murray needs to be at his best down the stretch if Arizona wants to sneak into the postseason.

15. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 15)

Mr. Irrelevant didn't need Christian McCaffrey's help to crush the Bears on Sunday. This time, he completed 20-of-25 passes for 325 yards for a robust average of 13 YPA. Purdy had an overall excellent game, finishing with one sack taken and two passing touchdowns in an easy win.

14. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 16)

It took a legendary effort from Matt Stafford to help take down Josh Allen and the Bills. Stafford relied on a strong connection with Puka Nacua, leading to 162 yards from his top receiver. Even when he wasn't targeting Nacua, Stafford ended up with just seven incompletions while going off for 320 yards and two touchdowns. Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage from LAFB Network

13. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 14)

Playing without top target George Pickens against Cleveland, Wilson wasn't asked to do much. The Steelers QB completed 15-of-26 passes for 158 yards, but he managed to make key plays when needed, getting Pittsburgh in the end zone twice in a convincing 13-point win.

12. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (LW: 13)

Derek Carr's season is likely over after suffering a hand injury during Week 14's ugly 14-11 win over the Giants. It ends an injury-plagued but positive season for the Saints QB who's under contract through the 2026 season. Yet, with a new head coach coming to New Orleans in 2025, it's possible we've seen the last of Carr in a Saints uniform.

11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (LW: 12)

On a day when Miami's rushing attack averaged a paltry 2.3 YPC on 19 attempts, it was all up to Tua Tagovailoa and the passing offense to shoulder the burden. Thankfully, it was a good day for the Dolphins QB who completed 33-of-47 passes for 331 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding turnovers.

10. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 10)

Most quarterbacks that finish with 108 passing yards wouldn't get the win. But the Eagles are Saquon Barkley's team, which allows Hurts to take a back seat. But the Eagles QB deserves credit for still delivering two touchdown strikes, chipping in 59 rushing yards, and, of course, a tush-push goal-line touchdown.

9. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 7)

In what's already been an odd season filled with inconsistent production yet plenty of wins, Patrick Mahomes had a day to forget on Black Friday. The three-time Super Bowl champion completed just 56.5% of his passes yet still managed to have his second 300-yard game of the season. It doesn't help that Mahomes is under constant pressure, and he took five sacks for the second consecutive week, but the Chiefs' offense is simply not firing on all cylinders.

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 6)

Mayfield committed three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble), but he salvaged his performance thanks to being effective in his other attempts. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 10.2 YPA while going off for 295 yards and three touchdowns. Twisting an ankle early on may have contributed to his up-and-down performance, which also included taking four sacks. Yet he still led an easy win over the Raiders.

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 8)

Who's thrown the NFL's fewest interceptions this season? None other than Justin Herbert. Boasting the NFL's best TD: INT ratio, Herbert didn't get a chance to do much against Atlanta, surprisingly taking five sacks against a team that entered Week 13 with the fewest in the league. Yet, Herbert still won the QB battle by avoiding turnovers. Meanwhile, his opponent threw four interceptions, contributing to the Chargers' four-point win. Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB Network

6. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 9)

Somehow, Sam Darnold keeps getting better and better under Kevin O'Connell's guidance. Surely benefiting from an all-star cast of pass-catchers, Darnold's five-touchdown effort on Sunday was easily his best game yet. What made this one more fun was that it came against the QB he replaced in Minnesota. Related: NFL insider outlines Sam Darnold contract projections for 2025 Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage from Minnesota Sports Fan

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 6)

Once again, Jared Goff couldn't be stopped at Ford Field. The former No. 1 overall pick laced multiple throws into tight windows yet still finished with a 78% completion rate. While Goff did make one ugly throw right into the arms of a Packers defender, he was nearly flawless the rest of the way, finishing with 283 passing yards and three touchdowns while taking just one sack.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 4)

After having just three touchdowns and three interceptions over the past three weeks (all losses), Jayden Daniels is back to his elite form. On Sunday, that included completing 83% of his passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and a pick. Daniels also added another 34 yards and a rushing score to cap off an impressive all-around performance.

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 2)

Joe Burrow continues to show that he's not the reason for Cincinnati's struggles this season. The former No. 1 overall pick kept the Bengals in the mix all game, but losing two fumbles and throwing an interception were definite factors in the six-point loss. Aside from the turnovers, Burrow was excellent, racking up 309 yards and three touchdowns.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 3)

Josh Allen's MVP candidacy took a significant hit in Week 14, which is crazy considering he had three passing and three rushing touchdowns. He also had 342 passing yards to go with 82 rushing yards in a day, which will make fantasy owners very happy.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 1)

