Detroit Lions get positive update on Aidan Hutchinson’s return

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Arguably no one got off to a hotter start to the 2024 season than Aidan Hutchinson. The Detroit Lions edge rusher recorded 4.5 sacks in Week 2, which had him leading the NFL in sacks through Week 6.

Unfortunately, Hutchinson’s season ended in that 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on October 13, when the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a fractured fibula. The Lions have soldiered on without their defensive leader, but the previous injury timeline suggested he may not be able to return this season unless Detroit makes their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

However, now a new injury update on Hutchinson provides a much more positive outlook for the Lions’ Super Bowl odds.

Related: See where the Detroit Lions land in Sportsnaut’s NFL Defense Rankings

Aidan Hutchinson’s return from injury could happen in NFC Championship game

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When will Aidan Hutchinson return from injury? The Detroit Lions won’t get their top pass-rusher back before the end of the regular season, but he could return if his team gets deep into the playoffs.

According to Fox Sports’ NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Lions are “holding out hope” that Hutchinson will return for the NFC Championship game.

With the Lions boasting the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they’re on track to secure a first-round bye. This means they’d have to win their Divisional playoff matchup without Hutchinson. If so, they could get a big boost the following week in the NFC Championship with Hutchinson’s potential return to the lineup.

Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?