Insider reveals Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB plans for 2025

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

As the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season wound down, it became increasingly clear that Kenny Pickett wouldn’t be their starting quarterback in 2024. Yet, no one knew what the Steelers’ plans were.

Once the offseason got underway, the Steelers sprang into action by signing Russell Wilson to a veteran minimum contract. Yet, Wilson was only signed to a one-year contract. Later, the Steelers traded for Justin Fields, sending a 2025 sixth-round pick to Chicago in exchange for the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Yet, like Wilson, Fields is in a contract year, meaning the Steelers don’t have any quarterbacks under contract next season. So, if Wilson and Fields are both scheduled to be free agents, who will be the Steelers’ quarterback next year?

Related: See where Russell Wilson lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

Russell Wilson expected to be Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB in 2025

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Justin Fields may have gotten the first crack at being the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback due to Russell Wilson’s injury, but the latter has since run away with the job. Both quarterbacks have performed well when given a chance. Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record, and Wilson has since led Pittsburgh to a 5-1 record.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the in-house leader to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2025 is Wilson.

“While 2025 is a long way away and plenty of things can happen, sources say Pittsburgh’s starting QB for next season is likely already on the roster. Russell Wilson has gone a long way toward putting himself in position for that role with his performance since taking over the starting job for the AFC North-leading Steelers.



As of now, based on his status and play, Wilson appears to be the leading candidate. This upcoming offseason, if the Steelers want to bring back Wilson — and it seems like they will — they’ll have to negotiate a new contract, and the franchise tag is also an option for any free agent whose team is attempting to re-sign him.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

After helping Pittsburgh’s offense improve from the 28th-ranked unit to one that ranks 10th in scoring, it only makes sense that the Steelers would want the Super Bowl-winning QB to return in 2025. We can’t imagine Wilson wanting to play anywhere else either.

Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner