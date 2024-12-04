Chicago Bears and New York Jets linked to top NFL defensive coordinator to fill head coaching vacancy

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Jets didn’t hesitate to press the panic button, firing head coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears waited until Matt Eberflus fell to 4-8 before moving on from their head coach. Now New York at 3-9 and Chicago at 4-8, enter the Week 14 NFL schedule one win apart, but soon enough, they could be competing for the same head coaching candidate.

NFL insider urges Chicago Bears and New York Jets should have interest in Brian Flores

There’s been a lot of Chicago Bears rumors and New York Jets news related to their head coaching vacancies. It’s a bit too early for a frontrunner to emerge for either franchise, but both organizations have likely started assembling their list of candidates.

Among those candidates could be Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who’s leading the NFL’s fifth-best defense this season.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Flores is a name that could interest both the Bears and Jets during this hiring cycle.

“Would the Jets take a look at Flores, since a stronger hand might appeal to ownership? Would he appeal to the Bears, who’d be weakening a division rival if he could sell them on his ability to bring in the right offensive coordinator for Williams? I think Flores is a good and interesting candidate on several levels, but you’re right. The questions surrounding him are very specific and could be tough obstacles for him to overcome in this cycle.” ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Brian Flores

There’s no guarantee that Brian Flores will want to leave the Vikings, but getting another head coaching opportunity could be just what he’s waiting for. Flores previously went 24-25 while coaching the Miami Dolphins, and he’s a four-time Super Bowl champion from his days with the New England Patriots. After helping shape the Vikings’ defense into one of the NFL’s best units, it’s hard to imagine teams not wanting to consider Flores for their head coaching vacancy.

