Carolina Panthers won’t hesitate to replace Bryce Young in 2025

The Carolina Panthers are two years into the Bryce Young experiment, and so far, it’s delivered very mixed results. After a 2-14 rookie season, some might have suggested the Panthers should start over, again.

While the Panthers did start over by getting a new GM and head coach, they opted not to hit the panic button located in their quarterback room. Young got a second chance, and he’s doing much better this time around.

Yet, Young still isn’t doing well enough where the Panthers won’t have to worry about their QB developing into a superstar. However, does that mean the Panthers should still consider an upgrade?

Carolina Panthers would upgrade over Bryce Young, if possible

Bryce Young has gone through another rollercoaster season. One in which he’s been benched but has since bounced back, even leading the Panthers to back-to-back wins.

While Young has shown growth as of late, it doesn’t necessarily mean the Panthers have solved their QB conundrum. In fact, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler still believes Carolina wouldn’t hesitate to upgrade from Young if they can find a better option.

“A month ago, I would have said the chance of Young remaining on the Panthers’ roster was slim. And while Young being their 2025 starter is hardly a slam dunk — the Panthers have a lot to sort through — he has certainly given Carolina something to think about. He has had a good month, starting games out of merit instead of necessity.



The Panthers have made Young earn the job week to week, but he’s making a case to be the starter for the rest of the season. He’s coming off his best game with 263 yards and one touchdown pass against a strong Chiefs defense. But if Carolina believes it can replace Young with better talent in 2025, it will. There’s no need to make that determination yet, and Young could serve as a good bridge or competition with another quarterback.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Bryce Young

Young is still under contract for two more seasons, three if Carolina picks up their team option on the former No. 1 pick. There’s no reason to move on from him in any sense, yet if the Panthers could identify a clear upgrade, perhaps they’d consider it, especially if they receive a strong enough trade offer for the 23-year-old.

