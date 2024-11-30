Expert provides exciting insight into Carolina Panthers’ 2025 NFL Draft plans

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One and a half seasons into Bryce Young’s NFL career, it looked like the Carolina Panthers made a grave mistake that would take years of recovery. Yet, after the former No. 1 overall pick nearly helped take down the Kansas City Chiefs, there’s newfound optimism lingering in Carolina.

While the Panthers are still a ‘bad’ team, ranking in last place of the NFC South, there’s a case to be made that this roster still needs a lot of help. Consider that the Panthers enter the Week 13 NFL schedule with the 29th-ranked scoring offense and a defense allowing the most points in football, it looks like GM Dan Morgan has his work cut out for him this offseason.

It’s still too early to know where the Panthers will be drafting, but for now the 2025 NFL Draft order has Carolina selecting fifth. Yet, will they be scouting more quarterbacks, finding a receiver, continuing to overhaul the offensive line, or focusing on upgrading the NFL’s worst defense?

NFL Draft expert advises Carolina Panthers to focus on defensive upgrades in 2025

It’s clear that the Carolina Panthers have pressing needs on both sides of the ball. We’ve seen all the investments the team has made into the offense, whether it’s trading up to draft Bryce Young, spending millions on free agent guards, or hiring an offensive-minded head coach.

But what about the defense? Carolina traded Brian Burns last offseason, and they’ve yet to replace their top pass rusher’s production. No one on the Panthers’ defense even has more than three sacks this season. Only safety Xavier Woods has more than one interception.

In other words, as bad as Carolina’s offense has been, their defense needs even more help. Which is why ESPN’s NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid suggests the Panthers’ front office places a high priority on defensive roster upgrades this offseason.

“Carolina is in the early stages of a roster rebuild and needs to add high-end talent everywhere. Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham is one of the few defensive prospects in this class who has high-impact starter potential. Graham and 2020 first-rounder Derrick Brown would give the Panthers a rock solid defensive interior.” ESPN’s Jordan Reid on Carolina Panthers

Derrick Brown is a great foundational building block, but it takes all 11 players performing their duties at a high level to become a true contender. The good news is the Panthers will have nine draft picks to use when the selection process kicks off in late April. That should give Carolina plenty of ways to add impact players, on both sides of the ball.

