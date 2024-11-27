1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 13, including Eagles-Ravens

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

With the football calendar flipping to the NFL Week 13 schedule, we have 16 matchups to preview. This week, no one is on a bye, so all 32 are in action, giving fans plenty to look forward to. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for each game on the Week 13 NFL schedule, including an intriguing matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.

Bears beat Lions on last-second field goal

The Bears have had some issues with field goals lately, losing against the Packers due to a blocked kick and then having another one blocked a week later against the Vikings. This time, we're predicting the Bears actually shore up their special teams errors and manage to keep the game close enough to pull out a last-second win over the NFL's hottest team.

Micah Parsons records three sacks as Cowboys thrash Giants

Missing four weeks due to injury has negatively impacted Micah Parsons' elite career sack numbers, but recording four over the past three weeks has him up to five on the year. Yet, the Giants don't have their usual starting left tackle, which means Parsons could be ready for a Thanksgiving feast, finishing with a season-high three sacks.

Dolphins run for 200 yards in win over Packers at Lambeau

The Dolphins haven't topped 100 rushing yards for three weeks in a row, but this week they get to play in the great outdoors at Lambeau Field, where weather will undoubtedly play a factor. Tua Tagovailoa's usually accurate passes could sail in the wind, which could cause Mike McDaniel to take a run-heavy approach. If so, don't be surprised if the Dolphins have a season-high 200 rushing yards while upsetting the Packers on their own turf.

Chiefs go shopping for 50 points in Black Friday win over Raiders

The Chiefs have been a bit out of character this season, scoring 30 points just twice. Next up is a matchup against one of the NFL's worst teams, and the Raiders are turning to Aidan O'Connell roughly a month after he suffered a broken thumb. The Raiders QB may not quite be back to 100%, which could cause some erratic passes and questionable decisions. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are hitting their stride with DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce returning to dominance. Don't be surprised if Andy Reid has a few extra tricks up his sleeve in the only NFL game on Friday's schedule.

Justin Herbert scores 4 TD in Chargers win over Falcons

Jim Harbaugh has put the shackles on his franchise QB, with the Chargers taking a run-based approach and limited Herbert to shorter passes. But now that he's facing the NFL's worst pass rush, we could see Herbert sit in the pocket while waiting for longer plays to develop downfield. It could even lead to a season-high four touchdowns for the Chargers QB.

Ja’Marr Chase has another 200-yard game as Bengals beat Steelers

Ja'Marr Chase only has three 100-yard games this season, but he's still the NFL's only receiver with 1,000 receiving yards in 2024. Much of his dominance is thanks to a 193 and 264-yard game, both of which came against the Ravens. He's averaged just 78.5 yards per game in his career against the Steelers, but with the Bengals facing a must-win, we wouldn't be surprised if Chase is targeted often enough to give him yet another 200-yard game.

Marvin Harrison Jr. tops 150 yards in Cardinals win over Vikings

Marvin Harrison Jr. has often flashed signs of becoming a superstar, like his 130-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 2. He's had just one game with over 100 receiving yards since. As great as the Vikings' top-ten pass defense has been, they're also prone to letting up big plays, like when Will Levis found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 98-yard touchdown two weeks ago. In other words, don't be surprised if MHJ has his first 150-yard game, propelling the Cardinals to victory over the Vikings.

Anthony Richardson outscores Drake Maye as Colts beat Patriots by 10+ points

Two first-round quarterbacks, drafted a year apart, Anthony Richardson is only 100 days older than Drake Maye. The Colts QB is only completing 47% of his passes, and he has the same amount of turnovers as he has touchdowns, but Shane Steichen's offense has only scored 13 or fewer points three times this season, so we're betting he puts his young QB in a better position to succeed on Sunday.

Sauce Gardner records two interceptions in Jets win over Seahawks

Sauce Gardner is widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL today, but did you know he hasn't recorded an interception since Week 9 of his rookie season? The Seahawks average the fifth-most pass attempts per game, so if there's a time for Sauce to break his streak, it's on Sunday, but can he match his career interception total? We wouldn't put it past him.

Will Levis leads Titans to a win over Commanders with 300-yard game

Don't look now, but Will Levis is stringing together respectable performances that could make Tennessee's QB decision tough this offseason. A week after defeating the Texans, now Levis takes on a Commanders pass defense that ranks 19th in yards per attempt allowed. Levis has recorded 295 and 278 yards in the past two weeks, but we could see him top 300 yards for the second time in his NFL career on Sunday.

Texans record nine sacks in win over Jaguars

The Texans have two games with seven or more sacks this season. The first came in Week 2, but last Sunday, Houston topped their previous season-high by combining for eight sacks on Will Levis. This week, they take on a Jaguars team that's already traded their starting left tackle. With Houston's defense on a roll, we could see another dominant effort over a two-win Jaguars team on Sunday.

Rams top 450 yards of offense in win over Saints

There's no doubt Sean McVay is one of the best head coaches in the NFL, with a brilliant mind that can come up with nearly unstoppable plays. But the Rams are below .500 this season, which has included losing two of their past three games. Now facing a near must-win, expect the Rams to be on their best, which may feature their highest yardage output of the season, topping the 402 yards they racked up in their Week 11 win over New England. With the Saints allowing the second-most rushing yards per play and the fifth-most pass yards per play, the Rams will have plenty of opportunities to thrive.

Panthers upset Buccaneers with 200 rushing yards as a team

An injured ankle has Miles Sanders on injured reserve, but the Panthers are still in good hands with Chuba Hubbard and second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks, who made his NFL debut last week. The Panthers average the 10th-most yards per carry in the NFL, and Bryce Young is stringing together good performances, which means defenses have to start respecting Carolina's passing offense. Add it all up, and the Panthers could have their best rushing output of the year, combining for 200 yards against the Buccaneers.

Both teams top 200 rushing yards, Ravens win by 10+ points

The NFL's best rushing offenses go toe-to-toe on Sunday in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview. The Eagles have four games with 200 or more rushing yards, including last week's 314-yard feat. Meanwhile, the Ravens also have four games with 200 or more rushing yards this season. Philadelphia has the better record at 9-2 compared to Baltimore's 8-4, but we'll take Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry to best Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

Bills blow out 49ers by 19+ points

They may not have as much star power as the 49ers, but Josh Allen is lightyears ahead of Brock Purdy as an NFL QB. Putting the team on his back every week, we won't be surprised if Allen stamps his name as an NFL MVP frontrunner playing in primetime on Sunday Night Football. He could do so by avoiding mistakes, scoring multiple touchdowns, and leading a convincing win over the 49ers in Week 13.

Jameis Winston finishes with 300 yards + 3 TD and zero turnovers in Browns win over Broncos

