Dak Prescott gets honest about whether Mike McCarthy should coach Dallas Cowboys in 2025

Who should coach the Dallas Cowboys in 2025? A lot of speculation has pointed to the Cowboys moving on from Mike McCarthy after another disappointing season. Plus, McCarthy’s contract does expire at season’s end, so if the Cowboys did want to move on, they wouldn’t necessarily have to fire him to do so.

Yet, McCarthy did have three consecutive 12-win seasons prior to missing the playoffs this year, and team owner Jerry Jones could prioritize his past success over what’s been an injury-riddled season. But what about Dak Prescott? Who does the Cowboys quarterback want coaching Dallas in 2025?

Dak Prescott wants Mike McCarthy to coach Dallas Cowboys in 2025

While many Dallas Cowboys fans would like to see coaching changes this offseason, if not sooner, not everyone agrees. If we ask Dak Prescott who he wants to coach the Cowboys, he’d still stick with Mike McCarthy in 2025.

Recently, Prescott told Yahoo’s Jori Epstein that McCarthy is a coach that he “believes in so much.”

“Your coach seems like he’s playing on his last contract and [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach. Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can.” Dak Prescott on Mike McCarthy coaching Dallas Cowboys in 2025

While McCarthy has led the Cowboys to a respectable regular season record of 47-32, his biggest failures have come during the playoffs, where Dallas has gone just 1-3 in five seasons. At some point, Jerry Jones could grow tired of the lack of postseason success, but then again, the Cowboys could always do much worse.

