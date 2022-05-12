NFL Week 1 point spreads: Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers are among biggest favorites

Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2022 NFL schedule has been released, and there’s some absolutely huge games on the slate. It starts on Thursday, September 8 with a game between the Buffalo Bills and defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Odds have been released for the 16 NFL Week 1 matchups. After acquiring quarterback Matt Ryan, the Indianapolis Colts boast the largest point spread in their road date against the Houston Texans. Indy currently sits at -7.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The other big NFL Week 1 point spread involves the San Francisco 49ers heading to Chicago to take on the Bears. San Francisco finds itself at -6.5.

Interestingly, this game will likely pit to 2021 first-round picks against one another. Selected No. 2 overall, Trey Lance is expected to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Meanwhile, Justin Fields will maintain his status as the Bears’ starter after he was selected No. 11 overall in 2021.

NFL Week 1 point spreads

Let’s take a look at the 16 NFL Week 1 games and provide you with the point spreads.

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams (-1.0)

Baltimore Ravens (-4.0) @ New York Jets

New Orleans Saints (-3.5) @ Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (-2.5)

Cleveland Browns (-3.5) @ Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (-6.0)

San Francisco 49ers (-6.5) @ Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.0) @ Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts (-7.5) @ Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders (-4.0)

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.0) @ Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (-4.0)

Green Bay Packers (-1.5) @ Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans (-6.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5) @ Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos (-4.0) @ Seattle Seahawks

As noted, there’s some interesting NFL Week 1 matchups. It concludes with Russell Wilson taking on his former Seahawks team in Seattle on Monday Night Football.

The other big-time matchup is Thursday with the aforementioned Bills and Rams doing battle.

Check out our NFL schedule for the 2022 season right here.