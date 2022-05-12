Russell Wilson will open Denver Broncos career against the Seattle Seahawks

The NFL is really good at what it does. Ahead of the official schedule release, we have some information on Russell Wilson and where he’ll open up his Denver Broncos career.

According to Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV in Denver, Wilson’s Broncos will travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on his former Seattle Seahawks team in Week 1. The kicker? Said game will by on “Monday Night Football.”

Just imagine the scene inside Lumen Field in Seattle. Wilson starred for the Seahawks over the past 10 seasons — leading the organization to the most success that it has ever had before being dealt to Denver back in March.

During his time with the Seahawks, Wilson led the team to eight playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy. All said, he posted an absurd 104-53-1 record as a starter.

How will Russell Wilson be greated by Seattle Seahawks fans?

That’s the biggest question mark here. The expectation is that they’ll cheer for a guy who helped Seattle dominate the landscape of the NFC West during his 10-year run with the organization.

However, things went south between the Seahawks and Wilson leading up to the 2021 season. His final year as Seattle’s quarterback also saw him post a 6-8 record in 14 starts while being embroiled in drama with head coach Pete Carroll and Co.

Russell Wilson stats: 65% completion, 37,059 passing yards, 4,689 rushing yards, 315 total TD, 87 INT

As one of the greatest quarterbacks in modern NFL history, Wilson’s return to Seattle in Week 1 will be among the major early-season storylines.

