NFL ‘Start Em’ ‘Sit Em’ Week 2: Fantasy lineup advice

What is in store for NFL Week 2 as far as who to start and who to sit in your fantasy lineups? Here is some start em sit em advice for certain players who you may be on the fence about as Week 2 approaches.

Fantasy Football Week 2: Start em

Jared Goff, quarterback, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff was surprisingly decent as a fantasy QB in Week 1. So start him while he’s fresh on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. Expect the Packers to play better than they last did week, forcing Goff to air it out, potentially to the tune of 300-yard passing game.

Brandin Cooks, wide receiver, Houston Texans

Keep rolling with Cooks in Week 2 as the Texans attempt to stay ahead of the Cleveland Browns. Last week saw Cleveland allow Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to destroy its defense for 197 yards and one touchdown. Cooks could thrive and makes for a wonderful Week 2 start.

Van Jefferson, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams WRs — including Jefferson — are must-starts in Week 2. They face a Colts secondary that yielded 160 yards and three touchdowns to Seattle’s Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf in Week 1. Considering Van Jefferson averaged a whopping 40 yards per reception in his first game, he is a smart fantasy flex play this Sunday.

Javonte Williams, running back, Denver Broncos

Williams should rebound in Week 2 as a fantasy start when he faces the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags last yielded the third-most running back fantasy points including three touchdowns and 120 rushing yards in their season opener. Williams should exploit this matchup, even with Melvin Gordon present.

Derrick Henry, running back Tennessee Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Forget Henry’s dud fantasy football performance from Week 1 and be prepared for a good return in Week 2. Henry is primed to rebound against a Seattle defense that let Indianapolis Colts backs combine for 198 yards last week. If the Titans want to win, they need to get Henry the ball.

Dallas Goedert, tight end, Philadelphia Eagles

For those streaming tight ends in Week 2, start Goedert against the San Francisco 49ers. Goedert might just improve upon the 42 yards and one touchdown he last scored considering the 49ers gave up 99 yards and one touchdown to the TE position in Week 1.

Fantasy Football Week 2: Sit em

Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jimmy Garoppolo was a great start in Week 1, but he’s a sit for Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles. This Eagles defense was great last week, allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the QB position. Plus, we never know when Trey Lance will swoop in and steal the limelight.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa has a tough Week 2 matchup going up against the Buffalo Bills. For those streaming QBs, it might be wise to look elsewhere. Buffalo’s defense last held Ben Roethlisberger to a mere 188 passing yards and one touchdown.

NFL Week 2 injury report impacting start em sit em

Robby Anderson, wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

Anderson was only targeted three times in Week 1. And in Week 2, Anderson has a bumpy matchup ahead with the New Orleans Saints. This unit last made life miserable for Packers wide receivers last week and the same could be in store for Anderson’s fantasy potential in this particular game.

James Robinson, running back, Jackonville Jaguars

Robinson’s fantasy points didn’t exactly light up a room in Week 1. More doom and gloom might be coming with Robinson playing Denver. Keep in mind that the Broncos gave up only 46 total yards to Giants running backs last week. Robinson is a Week 2 sit.

Kenyan Drake, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

With Josh Jacobs limited or potentially missing his matchup against the Steelers, don’t turn to Drake for much help. Drake is a fantasy sit facing a Pittsburgh defense that awarded the sixth-fewest RB fantasy points in Week 1. The Raiders will need to throw as they look for win No. 2.

Jonnu Smith/Hunter Henry, tight ends, New England Patriots

Week 2 might not be the ideal time to start either of these Patriots’ tight ends in fantasy football. They play a New York Jets defense that only gave up three TE catches for 23 yards in their first game. Surely, there must be better streaming options at the tight end.