NFL rumors: Detroit Lions asking price in Matthew Stafford trade is at least a first-round pick

NFL rumors will continue to link Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in trade talks over the next few weeks after it was reported that the Pro Bowl signal caller has requested to be moved.

It’s not yet known who the Lions are talking to about a potential trade. But numerous contenders would view Stafford as an upgrade over their current quarterback. It’s in this that new Lions general manager Brad Holmes is negotiating out of a position of strength.

We now have more information on what the Lions believe they can get for Stafford in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

Detroit Lions believe they can get at least a first-round pick in Matthew Stafford trade

Ahead of Sunday’s slate of playoff games, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Detroit believes it can get at least a top-32 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft for Stafford.

This makes sense in that Stafford is entering his Age-33 season and is still playing at a high level. This past year saw the former No. 1 overall pick throw for 4,084 yards with 26 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. Despite Detroit’s struggles, one can easily conclude that Stafford is still a top-10 quarterback in the NFL.

NFL rumors: What teams will be linked to Matthew Stafford trade?

Nov 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start with the obvious first. It was noted late during the 2020 season that the New England Patriots plan to move off Cam Newton after just one season.

Coming off their first non-playoff campaign since 2008, the Patriots will be linked to veteran quarterback options. As the second-oldest head coach in the NFL, Bill Belichick is not about to go into full-scale rebuild mode with a young quarterback. Could New England offer up the 15th pick and change in a Matthew Stafford trade?

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers continue to be linked to potential upgrades at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo’s future in Northern California up in the air.

Despite winning just six games during an injury-plagued 2020 season, San Francisco is still seen as a potential Super Bowl contender moving forward. Stafford would certainly be an upgrade over Garoppolo.

These aren’t the only teams that would show interest in a Stafford trade. NFL rumors have linked the Washington Football Team to Stafford with Alex Smith considering retirement.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts need a quarterback following the retirement of Philip Rivers. They would make a ton of sense as it relates to Stafford.