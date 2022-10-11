NFL to consider changes to roughing the passer penalties; likely won’t happen in-season

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is facing renewed criticism for its archaic roughing the passer rules following multiple situations this past week that could have very well impacted the outcome of games.

It’s led to some around the football world calling for the league to change its rules immediately as competitive balance continues to be impacted.

According to the Associated Press, there’s now some internal thought being given to changing the roughing the passer penalty rules by those within the NFL.

“The NFL did not give officials a directive to emphasize roughing-the-passer penalties following Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, but the topic will be discussed next week when NFL owners meet in New York, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press.” Report on the NFL considering changes to the roughing passer penalties

The Tua Tagovailoa situation has been at the forefront around the football world after he suffered a head injury in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua’s injury came mere days after he seemingly suffered a concussion on a roughing the passer penalty by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Since then, the NFL has opted to change its concussion protocols in-season.

As for a potential change to the NFL’s roughing the passer rule, it’s highly unlikely that something will happen during the 2022 season.

“The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the conversations are internal, said the league isn’t planning to make any rule changes amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5. Roughing-the-passer penalties are down 45% from this point last year. Through Week 5 in 2021, 51 were called. Only 28 have been called this season, according to league stats.” Report on NFL discussing change to roughing the passer penalty

Related: Sportsnaut’s Week 6 NFL power rankings

Two situations stand out as NFL likely contemplates off-season rule change

Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports

During Sunday’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for a roughing the passer penalty on Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. It came after Atlanta’s defense had seemingly stopped Tampa’s offense late in the fourth quarter with the team down by six. The Bucs would go on to retain possession, winning by the score of 21-15.

refs called this roughing the passer on 3rd down and i genuinely do not know what Grady Jarrett could have done differently pic.twitter.com/VX6i0UpJiL — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 9, 2022

“Just looking back on it, I’m still kind of left clueless. On what I’m expected to do in that situation,” Grady Jarrett on being called for roughing the passer against Tom Brady.

Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders was decided more by the play on the field. However, a specific call against Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones late in the second quarter threw the NFL world for a loop.

Jones seemingly strip-sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr late in the second quarter to give Kansas City possession of the ball with the team down 17-10. Instead, officials on hand at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City called roughing the passer on Jones. It set up a Raiders field goal and a 20-10 lead.

While Kansas City would come back to take this game by the score of 30-29, there’s concern that similar calls moving forward can impact competitive balance around the league.

As for any potential changes, the NFL’s Competition Committee meets during the offseason. They make recommendations for potential changes to league rules. That could be in the cards once the 2022 campaign comes to an end. Until then, expect more drama to unfold in this regard.