Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones called for ridiculous roughing the passer on Derek Carr

Kansas City star pass rusher Chris Jones is the latest victim of an absolutely atrocious roughing the passer penalty. It came Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders with the Chiefs down 17-7 in the second quarter.

Jones had sacked Derek Carr on third-and-8 while stripping the quarterback of the ball and recovering the fumble to give Kansas City a ton of momentum. The Carl Cheffers-led officiating crew then decided to call roughing the passer on Jones. It’s ridiculous. Absolutely atrocious. And there’s no place in football for a game-changing call like this.

the NFL decided Week 5 would be the one with all the absurd roughing the passer calls, because Chris Jones just got one here on what should have been a strip sack pic.twitter.com/0qhMdefl7R — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 11, 2022

What is Chris Jones actually expected to do here? Do NFL officials not know about this thing called physics? A 298-pound defensive lineman sacking a quarterback is actually going to create some weight coming down on said quarterback, especially if the dude weight about 88 pounds less. It also must be noted that Jones had actually stripped the ball before he made contact with Carr. Again, what is he expected to do?

Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty another disgrace for the NFL

It was this past Sunday that veteran official Jerome Boger called an ridiculous roughing the passer penalty on Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett late in their game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Atlanta found itself down by six points at the time. It seemingly forced a punt to get the ball back. Instead, the Buccaneers were gifted a first down and the win.

The NFL needs to get this right during the offseason. There’s absolutely no room in the sport for officials deciding outcomes like this. Jones’ sack of Carr was textbook. There’s no other way to go about it. Those watching the game agreed, too.

This is not football anymore. I know we have to protect the QB but Chris Jones was recovering a fumble. We have gotten ridiculous with this. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 11, 2022

Chris Jones just became the first player in NFL history called for roughing the passer while holding the ball. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

Before Chris Jones even touched the passer, he'd stripped the ball – so by definition, he wasn't roughing the passer. — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) October 11, 2022

That is one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen! We stand with Chris Jones. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) October 11, 2022

Not sure what else Chris Jones can do here… pic.twitter.com/38Z0drK1DL — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) October 11, 2022