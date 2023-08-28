Agent says NFL quarterback pay could reach $100 million per season this decade

NFL quarterback pay has been a major talking point around the league in recent years. That was no truer than this past offseason with Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert all signing record-setting deals with their teams.

We’re also going to see Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow set the mark once the young signal caller signs his extension at some point soon.

As the NFL quarterback market continues to reset on a near never-ending basis, some ridiculous numbers are being floated. According to one unnamed agent, pay at this position could reach $100 million annually by the end of the decade.

“We’ll get to $75 million in the next four to five years and $100 million by ‘29-30. People can dismiss that idea, but it will happen sooner than later with the way the cap is rising,” NFL agent to The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

The NFL salary cap plays a major role in this belief. It increased to $224.8 million in 2023, up from $208.2 million in 2022 and $182.5 million the previous year. The cap is projected to continue its increase moving forward due to a record NFL television contract, too.

Patrick Mahomes could be first $100 million NFL quarterback

Mahomes signed a record 10-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs back in July of 2020. That came amid the economic downturn created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, six other quarterbacks have bested him on a per-year basis.

There were reports during the offseason that Kansas City will redo Mahomes’ contract to take into account the evolving market. While earning $100 million annually wouldn’t be in the cards right now, another agent believes the reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP will become the first to earn that on a per-year basis.

“I think the argument should be made that there’s an owner out there — if not 10 — that gives an unrestricted free-agent Patrick Mahomes a three-year, $300 million fully guaranteed deal,” unnamed NFL agent on Patrick Mahomes.

None of this really should be considered a major surprise. As we’re seeing with multiple teams tanking for USC quarterback Caleb Williams, this has become the most-important position in professional sports. It’s not necessarily that close.

When looking at the NFL and the micro, the 14 highest-paid players in the NFL on a per-year basis are quarterbacks. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill are the only non-quarterbacks making as much as $30 million annually.