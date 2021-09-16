Based on what we have witnessed thus far in the 2021 NFL season, here are the top-20 fantasy football rankings by skill position to reference ahead of setting your Week 2 lineups.

Top 20 fantasy football players

20. Calvin Ridley, wide receiver, Atlanta Falcons

Ridley and the Falcons should get their act together when a high-volume passing game will be key against Tampa Bay. Look for upwards of 100 yards and a touchdown. That would be ideal to pad his fantasy stats.

19. Cooper Kupp, wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

Kupp has a fabulous Week 2 matchup against a weak Colts secondary. This comes after kicking off the season with 10 targets, 108 yards and one touchdown.

18. Keenan Allen, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

The Rams will play a Cowboys defense that allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers in Week 1. This makes Allen a slam-dunk WR1 to rely on come Sunday.

17. Nick Chubb, running back, Cleveland Browns

Play Chubb against a middling run defense in that of the Houston Texans. Even sharing the field with Kareem Hunt, Chubb is a great play in Week 2 when the Browns should have plenty of opportunities to run the ball.

16. D.K. Metcalf, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks

Metcalf is a top fantasy WR playing at home against the Titans. He will face a defense that gave up four receiving touchdowns in Week 1.

15. Ezekiel Elliott, running back, Dallas Cowboys

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott should rebound in a fantasy matchup against the Chargers in Week 2. So, look for him to top the paltry 39 total yards he produced in what was a big fantasy stinker last week.

14. Darren Waller, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Waller is a fantasy stud after last recording 105 yards and one TD. Let’s see if he can continue to do the same against a more staunch Pittsburgh defense in Week 2 than he faced in the Ravens last week.

13. Joe Mixon, running back, Cincinnati Bengals

Mixon was great in Week 1 with a 127-yard, one-touchdown performance. Though, facing the Chicago Bears on the road might slow him down slightly.

12. Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin was targeted 14 times for 105 yards and one TD in Week 1. And there should be more of the same coming this week against Atlanta. The Falcons defense completely collapsed against Philadelphia last week, pushing Godwin up in our fantasy football rankings this time around.

11. Stefon Diggs, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Ideally, Diggs finds the end zone in a fantasy-friendly matchup against the Miami Dolphins. In his three-game history playing Miami, Diggs has recorded 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2021 NFL schedule

Fantasy football rankings: The top 10

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

10. Travis Kelce, tight end, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce has an awesome Week 2 matchup against the Ravens. This is a Ravens defense that could not stop TE Darren Waller from racking up 105 yards and one touchdown last week.

9. Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

It’s time for Adams and the Packers to rise to the top when they play the Lions in Week 2. Detroit’s defense last let 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel tally 189 yards and a touchdown. Do the math.

8. Jonathan Taylor, running back, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor should remain a fantasy RB1 against the Rams in Week 2. Ideally, he could surpass 100 rushing yards and score just like Bears’ top RB David Montgomery did against the Rams last Sunday night.

7. Derrick Henry, running back, Tennessee Titans

Henry has to improve from a poor 58-rushing yard performance. Look for him to rebound into RB1 status facing a Seahawks defense that gave up the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs in Week 1.

6. DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals

Hopkins is an easy WR1 playing the Vikings, whose defense let Bengals rookie Ja’Marr Chase look like a rock star with 101 yards and one touchdown. Look for Hopkins to be among the top receivers in Week 2 fantasy football rankings.

5. Najee Harris, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers

Harris should make up for a bad fantasy performance in Week 1. The Steelers take on a Raiders defense that surrendered 98 rushing yards and two rushing scores to the Ravens’ RBs. Harris is a three-down back and will receive a ton of work.

4. Tyreek Hill, wide receiver, Kansas City Chiefs

Hill ate last week, notching 197 yards and one touchdown. He won’t get away with this against the Ravens, but he’s still a top fantasy WR for Week 2.

Click here for our updated NFL defense rankings

3. Dalvin Cook, running back, Minnesota Vikings

Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Cook is coming off a 104 total-yard performance heading into Week 2 to face Arizona. Let’s see if he can find the end zone, unlike any RBs did against the Cards last week.

2. Alvin Kamara, running back, New Orleans Saints

Kamara rarely ever disappoints. He will be an RB1 against Carolina when the Saints should have to work harder than they did in that easy Week 1 beating of Green Bay.

1. Christian McCaffrey, running back, Carolina Panthers

CMC didn’t miss a beat, tallying 187 total yards in Week 1. Whew! He’s the top dog in our most-recent fantasy football rankings despite going up against a stout Saints defense.