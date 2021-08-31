Dallas Cowboys schedule and 2021 game predictions

Dallas will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9 at 8:20 PM EST on Sunday Night Football

After a Week 7 bye, the Cowboys will close out the regular season with 11 consecutive games

Dallas will appear in five primetime games, not including FOX’s Game of the Week

Sportsnaut’s Dallas Cowboys record prediction: 9-8

The Dallas Cowboys schedule for the 2021 season with the second-weakest slate of opponents in the NFL. But even with Dak Prescott returning, there are reasons for concern.

Week 1 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Time (ET): TV: Thursday, Sept. 9 8:20 PM NBC

Spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (via DraftKings)

Buccaneers -6.5 (via DraftKings) Moneyline: Buccaneers -290, Cowboys +230

Buccaneers -290, Cowboys +230 Over/Under: 51

A top-three offense and the NFL’s best defense is a recipe for the Cowboys getting blasted off the field. Tom Brady will have no trouble racking up points and yards against the Cowboys’ secondary. When Prescott hits the field, he’ll be under duress and his receivers might have some issues getting open off the snap.

Week 1 schedule prediction: Buccaneers 41, Cowboys 27

Dallas Cowboys schedule predictions, roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cowboyd keeping and starting these key players:

QB: Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard WR: Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown

Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown TE: Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz Defense: Outside top-20 in NFL defense rankings

Let’s dive into our Cowboys’ predictions for the 2021 season.

Dallas Cowboys schedule predictions

Week 2 – @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Sept. 19 4:25 PM CBS

Spread: Chargers (-1.5), (via DraftKings)

Chargers (-1.5), (via DraftKings) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 52

Don’t sleep on the Chargers in 2021. Los Angeles boasts the defensive talent to be a top-10 unit in the NFL and its offense offers just as much potential. New head coach Brandon Staley is a defensive guru who will find ways to contain the Cowboys’ passing attack and generate turnovers. Blowouts happen and the Chargers are more than capable of doing this to Dallas.

Week 2 schedule prediction: Chargers 38, Cowboys 28

Week 3 – vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Time (ET): TV: Monday, Sept. 27 8:15 PM ESPN

Spread: Cowboys (-6), (via DraftKings)

Cowboys (-6), (via DraftKings) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 49.5

The Eagles are rebuilding, even if the organization doesn’t want to call it that. While Jalen Hurts does some nice things, he’s not the caliber of passer who can attack the Cowboys’ secondary. On the other side, the Cowboys’ receiving corps will overwhelm Philadelphia and Prescott should go off for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns.

Week 3 schedule prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 24

Week 4 – vs. Carolina Panthers

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Oct. 3 1:00 PM FOX

Spread: Cowboys (-5), (via DraftKings)

Cowboys (-5), (via DraftKings) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 49.5

If you’re looking for a matchup with highlight plays and plenty of scoring, this will be the game to watch. Carolina’s secondary should be more consistent in 2021, but it’s still very inexperienced and star players will make plays against it. Ultimately, this comes down to Prescott vs. Sam Darnold.

Week 4 schedule prediction: Cowboys 31, Panthers 28

Week 5 – vs. New York Giants

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Oct. 10 4:25 PM FOX

Spread: Cowboys (-5.5), (via DraftKings)

Cowboys (-5.5), (via DraftKings) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 48.5

If you the Giants and Cowboys swapped quarterbacks, New York is a Super Bowl contender and Dallas is making a top-10 pick every year. The Giants’ defense is strong, especially the defensive backfield, but its pass rush couldn’t consistently get home last year and struggled against the run. Dallas has enough firepower, with a healthy Prescott, to win.

Week 5 schedule prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 21

Week 6 – @ New England Patriots

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Oct. 17 4:25 PM CBS

Spread: Patriots (-1.5), (via DraftKings)

Patriots (-1.5), (via DraftKings) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 48

By Week 6, there’s a real chance Mac Jones replaced Cam Newton as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. This is a winnable game for the Cowboys, even if New England has the massive coaching and home-field advantage. It should come down to the wire.

Week 6 schedule prediction: Patriots 24, Cowboys 21

WEEK 7 BYE

Week 8 – @ Minnesota Vikings

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Oct. 31 8:20 PM NBC

Spread: Vikings (-2), (via DraftKings)

Vikings (-2), (via DraftKings) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 49.5

Containing Minnesota’s rushing attack is the key to victory. While there are issues with the Cowboys’ secondary, this front seven will cause problems for opponents in 2021. With the speed and strength to win in the box, Dallas should walk out of Minnesota as the winner.

Week 9 schedule prediction: Cowboys 31, Vikings 24

Week 9 – vs. Denver Broncos

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Nov. 7 1:00 PM FOX

Spread: Cowboys (-4.5), (via DraftKings)

Cowboys (-4.5), (via DraftKings) Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/Under: 49.5

If the Denver Broncos could find a way to upgrade at quarterback, they steamroll the Denver Broncos. But with Drew Lock the likely starter, it will take a phenomenal defensive performance to win this game. It should be similar to the Patriots’ matchup, but the difference is location and coaching.

Week 9 schedule prediction: Cowboys 27, Broncos 21

Week 10 – vs. Atlanta Falcons

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM FOX

Atlanta’s offense should put up plenty of points in 2021, even after Julio Jones is traded. But defensively, the Falcons have one of the thinnest depth charts in the NFL. Prescott and Co. won’t need an onside kick to secure a victory, but there might need to be a few clutch fourth-quarter dimes from No. 4.

Dallas Cowboys schedule prediction: Cowboys 31, Falcons 27

Week 11 – @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Time (ET): TV: Nov. 21 4:25 PM FOX

While matchups between great quarterbacks are fun, they become a little less interesting in games like this. The Chiefs’ roster is superior to what Dallas will throw out on the field, even if everyone is healthy. Patrick Mahomes will carve the Cowboys’ defense to shreds and this one might be over by halftime.

Week 11 schedule prediction: Chiefs 35, Cowboys 24

Week 12 – vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Time (ET): TV: Thursday, Nov. 25 4:30 PM FOX

Dallas didn’t get a lot better this offseason, but the Las Vegas Raiders are much worse than the team we saw in 2020. Quinn’s defense will generate pressure on Derek Carr, Ezekiel Elliott can run wild against the Raiders’ defense and this one should be over by the third quarter.

Week 12 schedule prediction: Cowboys 37, Raiders 27

Week 13 – @ New Orleans Saints

Date: Time (ET): TV: Thursday, Dec. 2 8:20 PM FOX/NFLN/Amazon

If this game is played at home, Dallas probably snags a double-digit victory. Then again, it’s also possible Dallas could achieve that if Taysom Hill is the Saints’ full-time quarterback. This is a contest the Cowboys can win, especially considering all the personnel changes to the Saints’ defense this offseason.

Week 13 schedule prediction: Cowboys 26, Saints 17

Week 14 – @ Washington Football Team

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Dec. 12 1:00 PM FOX

It all starts in the trenches and that’s what allows Washington to take away what the Cowboys do best. Chase Young and Co. should have little issue getting to Prescott and with little time to throw, Washington’s secondary will create a game-changing turnover that decides this matchup.

Week 14 schedule prediction: WFT 17, Cowboys 10

Week 15 – @ New York Giants

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Dec. 19 1:00 PM FOX

Beating your rival twice in one year is difficult, especially when that opponent’s greatest strength is its defense. New York will control the clock, control the Cowboys’ offensive tempo and have the crowd on their side. This will be a matchup that comes down to the final minutes, but New York did more to improve this spring and is the better team on paper.

Week 15 schedule prediction: Giants 23, Cowboys 17

Week 16 – vs. Washington Football Team

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Dec. 26 8:20 PM NBC

In their two meetings against the Cowboys, Washington’s defense recorded 10 sacks and basically lived in the backfield. Chase Young is entering his second NFL season, Washington’s secondary is better than it was last season and its offense will be more explosive. With the WFT holding the advantages at key spots, they can exploit the Cowboys’ weaknesses.

Week 16 schedule prediction: WFT 26, Cowboys 20

Week 17 – vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Time (ET): TV: Sunday, Jan. 2 1:00 PM FOX

Prescott’s injury kept us from seeing a potential shootout when these teams faced off last year. This time around, the Cowboys’ star will make it a far more thrilling game. But Arizona added to its defense and Kyler Murray should make a huge leap in his third NFL season.

Week 17 schedule prediction: Cardinals 38, Cowboys 28

Week 18 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Time (ET) TV: Sunday, Jan. 9 1:00 PM FOX

The Cowboys won the draft-day trade with the Eagles and they will win this year’s rivalry series. Dallas is way too deep and talented at wide receiver for Philadelphia to handle and Prescott won’t miss big-play opportunities. With the Eagles unable to keep up, Dallas will especially enjoy a victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Week 18 schedule prediction: Cowboys 28, Eagles 20

Dallas Cowboys record prediction: 9-8