New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority

While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance that their superstar Aaron Judge could leave as a free agent. We all know now that didn’t happen, with Judge re-signing on a $360 million contract.

Now that their biggest offseason focus is in the rearview mirror, the Yankees are now pivoting to another star free agent target and arguably MLB’s top remaining player available.

New York Yankees turning attention to Carlos Rodon

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees’ new top priority is signing former San Francisco Giants left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon.

The Judge signing, while it’s a big relief for many Yankee faithful, the organization also likely realizes it somehow only heightens expectations. The Yankees, as prosperous as they are, cannot afford to pay $40 million per year to Judge, only to turn around and continue missing chances at winning a World Series.

Meanwhile, the Yankees also have to realize snatching the best remaining pitcher won’t come easily. Not to mention, they’re now trying to pilfer yet another player away from the Giants, who were seen as the runner-up in the Judge sweepstakes. Complicating matters is that San Francisco now has a truckload of cash to spend after missing out on Judge.

The Giants may also be chasing other high-profile free agents, but they’re not throwing in the towel in their attempt to retain Rodon either. Yet, as Heyman notes, the Yankees are holding out hope that Rodon, a Miami native, has a strong desire to play on the east coast. Plus, the allure of playing in the pinstripes with several other stars can’t sound too bad.

Related: MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors