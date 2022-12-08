New frontrunner emerges in Carlos Correa free agency sweepstakes

The baseball community had long been waiting on Aaron Judge to make his blockbuster decision in MLB free agency. Now that the star slugger is set to return to the New York Yankees, arguably the next biggest name available is Carlos Correa.

After signing a three-year $105 million contract that included opt-outs after each season a year ago with the Minnesota Twins, the 28-year-old two-time All-Star is once again searching for a long-term home.

While the Twins have been steadfast in their approach, hoping to keep the Platinum Glove-winning shortstop, several other teams have been linked to Correa as well.

We can cross off the Phillies and Padres after each team already secured their shortstop of the future with the Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts signings, but other juggernauts, such as the San Francisco Giants, still lurk in the MLB free agent market.

We’ve also heard of the Chicago Cubs being heavily linked to Correa as well, but out of the Twins, Giants, and Cubs, who are seen as the current favorites?

San Francisco Giants viewed as favorites to land Carlos Correa

After showing they were willing to go all-out and nearly hand a blank check to Judge, the San Francisco Giants have displayed a desire to land a big-ticket free agent to their clubhouse. With Judge off the board, they could just as easily pivot to retaining free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, but they seem to have placed a higher priority on landing Correa instead.

As a result of their pursuit, the Giants are seen as the current frontrunners to sign Correa, which will likely be another nine or ten-year contract worth north of $300 million.

With so much money squared away in their attempt to secure Judge’s services, landing Correa could prove to be a fine option B.

Another top shortstop who’s still available includes Atlanta’s Dansby Swanson, but as noted, Correa is the “top priority” in San Francisco for now.

