Minnesota Twins have offered Carlos Correa ‘multiple contracts’ in MLB free agency

While the Minnesota Twins will have tons of competition to retain the services of shortstop Carlos Correa, the team is reportedly offering multiple contract options to the two-time All-Star.

MLB hot stove season has started and things are starting to heat up. There are many elite-level players on the market this winter, including the 2022 MVP and Cy Young Award winner for the American League. However, more than any other position, the shortstop market is filled with the most big-name stars.

Four former or current All-Star shortstops are up for grabs over the next few weeks and months. One of those players is Carlos Correa. Behind Boston Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts, Correa is the next best of the bunch. That is why he has garnered a great deal of interest already in MLB free agency.

However, despite the 28-year-old opting out after one season in Minnesota, the Twins are reportedly determined to re-sign him long-term.

Minnesota Twins have offered MLB free agent Carlos Correa a 10-year deal

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason, the Minnesota Twins surprised the baseball world when they won the Carlos Correa free agent sweepstakes. However, part of the reason the former Houston Astros star likely chose the Twins was the stipulation of having an opt-out clause after every season of the deal. It was an option he exercised after just one year.

Carlos Correa stats (2022):

However, even though Correa is putting the Twins in a difficult spot by having to compete for his services for a second straight offseason, the team has made him a top priority again. On Thursday, Minnesota Star Tribune contributor LaVelle E. Neal III reported on the Chin Music podcast that the Twins have offered Correa different contracts, including a 10 and eight-year deal at different annual rates.

Also of note, Neal III mentioned that if the organization can not re-sign Carlos Correa, the aforementioned Xander Bogaerts would be their next top target in MLB free agency.