New York Yankees and New York Mets chances of signing Shohei Ohtani improve following new report

A new report claims a favorite to land Shohei Ohtani may prioritize different needs this winter, which is very good news for the New York Yankees and New York Mets’ potential pursuits of the MVP candidate in MLB free agency.

While Shohei Ohtani, the New Yankees, and the New York Mets are some of the biggest brands in MLB right now, all three entities are already making plans for the winter. The two New York baseball teams are currently finishing out the string in what has been disastrous seasons for both franchises. They each had sizable payrolls and aspirations in April and neither will play postseason games in October.

Despite a second straight MVP-caliber season, Ohtani is also not going to the postseason after the Los Angeles Angels fell apart in August and he was shut down for the year not long after the revelation that he has a new tear in his UCL joint.

The two teams and the Japanese superstar are linked by disappointment this season but could be connected by serious contract conversations this winter.

New York Yankees record (2023): 78-76

Even though he is not expected to pitch in 2024 following surgery on his elbow this month, the two-way star is still expected to land a record-breaking contract in free agency. The assumption is that the Angels have little chance of retaining him because he wants to play for a winner next season.

Shohei Ohtani stats (2023): .304 AVG, .412 OBP, .654 SLG, 44 HR, 95 RBI, 102 R

That is why the Los Angeles Dodgers have long been seen as the favorite to ink the baseball unicorn to a massive deal. They have the money and are in the midst of a decade-long run of dominance in the National League West.

New York Mets record (2023): 71-84

However, things may have changed when it comes to the Dodgers long assumed interest in Ohtani. Earlier this week, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that with LA’s rotation being a mess and the likely culprit, if they don’t win a title in 2023, they are allegedly “very focused” on adding front-end pitching this winter. And with Ohtani unlikely to pitch for at least 2024, the team is now “not quite as clean a fit” for Shohei Ohtani.

That is major news for the New York Yankees and New York Mets. Both are not seen as favorites due to a perceived belief that he prefers to play on the West Coast. However, if the Angels and Dodgers are less likely options the two NYC clubs will become far more serious contenders if they have to compete with teams like the Mariners and Giants in free agency, who are also believed to be contenders.