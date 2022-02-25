New York Yankees pursued Carlos Correa before MLB lockout

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees didn’t make a splash in the first wave of free agency, but the franchise did reportedly pursue free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa before the MLB lockout.

Entering the winter, many recognized New York needed to upgrade at shortstop to compete for the World Series in 2022. Gleyber Torres couldn’t handle the position defensively and with his woes at the plate negating any value he offered, the Yankees knew the position had to be addressed.

Fortunately, the top MLB free agents are loaded at the position. Even after Corey Seager signed with the Texas Rangers, Correa and Trevor Story headlined the impact talents available. While the MLB lockout put a stop to any moves after Dec. 1, it seems New York went after the best talent available.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees inquired with Correa’s camp before MLB instituted the lockout. While Seager was higher atop their wishlist, the franchise is definitely interested in the former Houston Astros star.

Feelings regarding the Yankees pursuing Correa are mixed in New York. Fans opposed see a 27-year-old with durability issues who benefitted from the Astros’ cheating scandal. However, many view Correa’s elite defense at shortstop and his overall production at the plate as the best option to improve the Yankees’ lineup and fielding.

Considering the direction the lockout is headed, a delayed 2022 MLB season, nothing is imminent. Whenever a new CBA is signed and teams can resume pursuing free agents and trades, expect the Yankees to be among the most active clubs pursuing a star.